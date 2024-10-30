Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Biden Urges Ukraine To Defend Borders Amid North Korean Troop Presence Near Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden has advised Ukraine to prepare a strong response if North Korean troops encroach on its borders, amid reports of North Korean military presence in Russia's Kursk region.

Biden Urges Ukraine To Defend Borders Amid North Korean Troop Presence Near Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden has advised Ukraine to prepare a strong response if North Korean troops encroach on its borders, amid reports of North Korean military presence in Russia’s Kursk region. Speaking on Tuesday, Biden emphasized the seriousness of the situation and expressed concerns over potential implications for regional stability.

North Korean Troops in Russia’s Kursk Region Raises Concerns

 

Asked about North Korea’s recent military activities in the Kursk region, Biden responded, “I’m concerned about that,” underscoring the risks posed by foreign troop deployments near Ukraine. The U.S. has been closely monitoring the situation, aware of the potential for these forces to disrupt the area further.

Biden Calls for Decisive Ukrainian Defense

 

Biden advised that Ukraine should be ready to “hit back” if North Korean forces were to cross its borders, reflecting a steadfast U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine against any escalated threats. The president’s remarks indicate Washington’s determination to back Ukraine as regional tensions rise with the possibility of increased foreign military involvement.

Advertisement

