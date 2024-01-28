Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar resigns, NDA government supposed to be sworn in today

There was political unrest in the state on Sunday after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar finally resigned from his position and broke off his relationship with the Mahagatbandhan. Joining the BJP-led NDA alliance is highly likely.

Kumar delivered a crushing blow to the opposition group INDIA by leaving the Mahagathbandhan, which he had joined less than 18 months prior. The grand alliance government in Bihar is about to fall apart, the party’s political advisor and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi. He also accused some members of the Congress leadership of constantly “insulting” Kumar.

“The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar,” he said.

Jan 28, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: It was becoming difficult with the RJD, exclaims Nitish

Jan 28, 2024 11:21 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar to sworn-in around 4 pm

Jan 28, 2024 11:22 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar comes out of Raj Bhawan

Jan 28, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: I have resigned from the CM post, says Nitish

Jan 28, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state, says Nitish

Jan 28, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar accepted resignation of Nitish Kumar

Jan 28, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha arrives at the BJP office in Patna

Jan 28, 2024 12:00 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: BJP MLAs pass proposal to form NDA govt in state

Jan 28, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: BJP chief JP Nadda to leave for Patna from Delhi this afternoon

Jan 28, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar resigns, NDA govt likely to be sworn in today

Jan 28, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: We knew that the RJD-JDU alliance was an unnatural alliance, says Sushil Modi

Jan 28, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Santosh Suman, Jitan Ram Manjhi of (HAM) reaches CM house for meeting

Jan 28, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: ‘We welcome Nitish Kumar and congratulate people of Bihar,’ exclaims RLP MP Prince Raj

Jan 28, 2024 03:03 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: ‘He is becoming a subject of mockery,’ exclaims Congress leader Pawan Khera on Nitish exiting INDIA bloc

Jan 28, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar’s return to BJP-led NDA

Jan 28, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Asaduddin Owaisi takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav regarding AIMIM MLAs’ RJD switch in 2022

Jan 28, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Celebrations at BJP office in Patna as Nitish set to join NDA shortly

Jan 28, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: JD(U) blames Cong for INDIA bloc fall in Bihar

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: The Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) claimed on Sunday that the Congress was to blame for the breakup of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, claiming that its leaders were more concerned with bolstering their own party than with backing the opposition alliance, according to PTI. A section of the Congress sought to seize control of the INDIA bloc leadership, according to K C Tyagi, the spokesperson for Janata Dal (United).

He claimed that in a well-thought-out scheme, Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was proposed as the chairman. During the INDIA bloc meeting, the JD(U) expressed surprise over the Kharge decision, saying they had assumed their president and Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar, would be named the convenor and not have to take on the role of chairperson, as per their original understanding.

Top points on the recent developments in Bihar politics are as follows:-

The state’s three main political parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continued their discussions with their lawmakers throughout Saturday.

Extensive discussions continued until late evening in JD(U), which accused the Congress of defaming Kumar, in the BJP, regarding how to welcome Kumar back, in RJD, the majority party in the legislative assembly, regarding how to maintain all ground in any circumstance that may emerge in Bihar on Sunday.

The JD (U) met informally with legislators over tea on Saturday night before calling a meeting of its lawmakers for Sunday.

According to those with knowledge of the JD(U) and BJP’s consultations, the latter suggested Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad for the deputy chief minister positions. However, Prasad might be replaced by Kumar’s preferred candidate, Sushil Modi.

However, the LJP (Ram Vilas) and HAM-S, the BJP’s other alliance partners, appear uneasy about the developments.

Swearing-in at 5 pm today, Nitish to take oath as CM accompanied by deputies Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha

Following his resignation as Bihar’s chief minister on Sunday, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar left the Governor’s House with MLAs. Nitish presented his letter of resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with letters of support from the BJP lawmakers, bringing an end to the rapidly unravelling political events of the previous day. Accepting his letter of resignation, the Governor asked that he carry out his administrative responsibilities as acting chief minister until the formation of a new government.

Jan 28, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: What does political strategist Prashant Kishor have to say about Nitish’s decision switch again?

Jan 28, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Take a look at why Nitish Kumar left NDA and formed govt with RJD in 2022

Jan 28, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Who will be sworn in today as the prospective new deputy chief ministers for the BJP?

Jan 28, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Raj Bhavan in Patna gears up for oath-taking ceremony

Jan 28, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: BJP leader Rituraj Sinha on oath-taking ceremony

Jan 28, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: ‘Khela abhi baki hai,’ exclaims RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Jan 28, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Governor Rajendra Arlekar meets BJP chief Nadda

Jan 28, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Visuals from Raj Bhavan in Patna

#WATCH | BJP Bihar president Samrat Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan and other leaders arrive at Raj Bhavan, in Patna to attend the oath ceremony of the new government. Nitish Kumar today resigned as CM and joined the BJP-led NDA bloc. pic.twitter.com/wnzb0IPVCy — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Jan 28, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan in Patna