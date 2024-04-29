FIR Filed Over Doctored Video Of Amit Shah On Reservation

An FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police in response to a complaint lodged by the BJP, alleging the dissemination of a “doctored video” featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The video purportedly showed Shah endorsing the termination of reservation benefits for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a claim vehemently denied by the BJP.

According to BJP representatives, the original video depicted Shah discussing the abolition of what he deemed as the “unconstitutional” 4 percent reservation for Muslims in Telangana. The video was allegedly altered to misrepresent Shah as advocating for the cessation of SC/ST reservation during a recent Lok Sabha election rally.

Prompted by these allegations, Delhi Police initiated action and reached out to social media platforms such as X and Facebook to gather information regarding the accounts responsible for disseminating the edited video.

Delhi Police special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms: Delhi Police Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint

The controversy surrounding the video escalated further as it gained traction on various social media platforms, with several Congress-affiliated handles sharing it widely. Among them, the official handles of Congress state units were notably active in disseminating the video, insinuating that the BJP harbored intentions to abolish SC/ST reservation.

Amit Malviya, a prominent BJP leader, condemned the dissemination of the video, labeling it as “completely fake” and potentially incendiary. He accused the Congress of perpetuating misinformation and warned of legal repercussions for those involved in spreading the fabricated content.

The BJP has vowed to pursue legal recourse against the dissemination of the video, with reports indicating a slew of complaints being received from across the country. Party officials assert their commitment to ensuring that FIRs are filed in all relevant cases.

The genesis of the controversy can be traced back to Amit Shah’s remarks during the lead-up to the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana, where he criticized the constitutionality of the 4 percent Muslim reservation in the state. Shah pledged that, if the BJP assumed power in Telangana, the party would nullify this reservation and redirect it towards SCs, STs, and OBCs.

As the FIR is registered and investigations proceed, the incident underscores the potency of misinformation in today’s digital landscape and the imperative for vigilant scrutiny of online content, particularly during sensitive political junctures.