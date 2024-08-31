Saturday, August 31, 2024

Former Singaporean Diplomat Tags India As a ‘Big Actor’ In Today’s Geopolitical Circle

Prime Minister Modi's visits to Russia and Ukraine underscore India's growing geopolitical influence, with international observers praising India's diplomatic agility and calls for a permanent UN Security Council seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to Russia and Ukraine have marked a significant moment in global diplomacy, earning praise from international observers. In particular, former Singaporean diplomat Professor Kishore Mahbubani emphasized India’s emerging role as a key geopolitical player, highlighting how the Prime Minister’s ability to engage with both Russia and Ukraine demonstrates India’s diplomatic agility.

Diplomatic Balance: Engaging Both Russia and Ukraine

During an exclusive interview with NDTV’s Sonia Singh, Professor Mahbubani noted the uniqueness of India’s diplomatic approach. “How many leaders in the world can comfortably visit both Russia and Ukraine and be received warmly by both countries? Very few,” he stated. This ability underscores India’s position as a significant geopolitical actor on the global stage.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Russia in July included a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and reiterating India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict around Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy. The visit was followed by a historic trip to Ukraine, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country since its independence in 1991. During this visit, four documents were signed between India and Ukraine, covering a broad range of issues, further showcasing India’s diplomatic flexibility.

India’s Stance: “We Are Not Neutral”

In his opening remarks during talks in Ukraine, PM Modi clearly stated India’s stance, emphasizing a commitment to peace. “We are not neutral. From the very beginning, we have taken a side. And we have chosen the side of peace. We have come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war,” he declared. This position reflects India’s long-standing advocacy for peaceful conflict resolution.

Calls for a Permanent Seat at the UNSC

Professor Mahbubani also addressed India’s potential for a more prominent global role, advocating for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). “The greatest hope for India to play a role globally, for example, giving it a permanent membership in the UN Security Council, will enable India to do much more in terms of creating a better world,” he suggested. India has been actively campaigning for this position, receiving support from nations like Russia, France, the US, and the UK, with China being the primary obstacle.

Conclusion: A New Era in Indian Diplomacy

Prime Minister Modi’s recent diplomatic initiatives reflect a new era in Indian foreign policy, characterized by balanced engagement with diverse global powers. As India’s influence continues to grow, its role in shaping global peace and diplomacy becomes increasingly significant.

