Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Millionaire Husband Buys Private Island For Wife To Wear Bikini Safely

A British woman, Soudi Al Nadak, living in Dubai, recently revealed that her husband, Jamal Al Nadak, purchased a private island worth ₹418 crore ($50 million) so she could feel safe while wearing a bikini on the beach. The couple, married for three years, shared the news via an Instagram video, which quickly went viral, amassing millions of views.

The video showcased glimpses of the island, Jamal in an airplane, and Soudi posing with her husband. The text on the video humorously read, “POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soudi✨ (@soudiofarabia)

Soudi explained that Jamal made the purchase for both personal and financial reasons, stating that the island would offer Arab women a safe space to enjoy swimsuits while also serving as a sound investment. She refrained from disclosing the exact location of the island for privacy and safety reasons.

The extravagant purchase is not the first instance of Jamal’s lavish gifts for his wife. Soudi regularly shares glimpses of her luxurious life on Instagram, where she revealed that Jamal once spent ₹8.22 crore on a custom Ferrari and a diamond ring for her. The couple is also known for their extravagant dinner dates, often costing over ₹1 lakh.

Soudi remarked that the private island has been one of her husband’s best investments, adding that the decision was driven by Jamal’s desire to ensure her safety and comfort while on the beach. The story has captivated audiences worldwide, blending romance and luxury in a tale of extravagant love.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 for ₹49,999? Grab It At Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale!

Filed under

Expensive gifts island for wife Jamal Al Nadak Luxury lifestyle Dubai Private island purchase Soudi Al Nadak Instagram

