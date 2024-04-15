No Interim Relief For Arvind Kejriwal From Supreme Court, Next Hearing On THIS Date

In a recent update, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces a significant setback as the Supreme Court announces it will hear his plea after April 29th. This delay deals a blow to Kejriwal’s efforts to seek relief from potential arrest.

Kejriwal has urgently petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent his arrest, challenging the legality of actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He asserts that the impending arrest is unlawful and disruptively timed amidst ongoing elections. With the court date now set, Kejriwal’s hopes for resolution hinge on the Supreme Court’s decision.

This development clearly indicates that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal will not be able to participate in the Lok Sabha Election Campaign during its first phase.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate in response to Arvind Kejriwal’s plea contesting his potential arrest. Kejriwal’s legal team pleaded with the court, requesting time for campaigning, which is slated to commence on April 19th.

However, the court declined the request, stating that a formal response from the Enforcement Directorate is necessary before any action can be taken. Although the ED has acknowledged receipt of the letter, the matter will not be addressed until the hearing scheduled for April 29th.