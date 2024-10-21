Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
North Korea Deploying Troops To Russia Signals ‘Putin’s Growing Desperation,’ Says White House

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby informed reporters on Monday that the U.S. is closely watching reports suggesting that soldiers from North Korea are being deployed to Russia to participate in the conflict in Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby informed reporters on Monday that the U.S. is closely watching reports suggesting that soldiers from North Korea are being deployed to Russia to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. Kirby mentioned that the U.S. is examining these reports and discussing them with allies and partners. If it turns out that troops from North Korea are indeed being sent to join the war, it would represent a serious and troubling development.

Putin’s growing desperation turns him to North Korea

Kirby emphasized that this situation highlights “another demonstration” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s growing desperation and isolation, as he is now turning to North Korea for potential infantry support for his ground operations in Ukraine. According to Kirby, the significant number of casualties in the conflict is part of Putin’s misguided belief regarding Ukraine’s sovereignty, reflecting his increasing desperation and isolation on the global stage.

North Korea sends soldierss to Russia

Although the U.S. and NATO have not yet verified the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia, the reports have already raised concerns in South Korea. There is apprehension that Russia could offer advanced technologies to North Korea, significantly boosting its nuclear and missile capabilities in exchange for the deployment of troops.

In response, South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday to protest the growing military collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow, demanding the immediate withdrawal of North Korean soldiers. On Friday, South Korea’s intelligence agency confirmed that North Korea had sent 1,500 special forces to Russia earlier this month to support the war effort. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that his government had intelligence indicating that 10,000 North Korean soldiers were preparing to join Russian forces.

Putin in BRICS summit

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with several world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, in the Russian city of Kazan for a BRICS summit on Tuesday. This gathering, intended to challenge the Western-led global order, continues despite expectations that Putin’s involvement in the Ukraine war and the international arrest warrant against him would isolate him on the world stage.

Initially, the BRICS bloc consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but it has been rapidly expanding this year. In January, countries such as Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia joined, while Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have formally applied for membership, with several other nations expressing interest in joining the group.

