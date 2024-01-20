PM Modi Arrives in Trichy, Marks Historic Visit to Ranganathaswamy Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first Prime Minister to visit the revered Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. A massive crowd gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who acknowledged their presence with waves from his vehicle.

Scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, PM Modi’s visit is significant for devotees and the temple priests. The temple, situated in Srirangam, is renowned as India’s largest temple compound and one of the world’s most significant religious complexes, believed to have been constructed during the Vijayanagara period (1336-1565).

The Chief Priest of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Sundar Bhattar, expressed immense joy over the Prime Minister’s visit. He stated, “All devotees of India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganatha is also happy about the PM’s visit. Our PM cares for everyone’s welfare, and so is Ranganatha, so it’s a blessed occasion for Srirangam.”

Bhattar highlighted the historic nature of the visit, stating, “Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam; this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit. I cannot express my happiness in words.”

As part of his itinerary, PM Modi is set to visit various significant temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20-21. In Srirangam, he will listen to scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam, a revered Tamil epic.

Following his visit to Trichy, the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Rameswaram, where he will perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. PM Modi continues the practice of attending Ramayana chanting in various languages during his temple visits, emphasizing the cultural richness and diversity of the nation. In Rameswaram, he will participate in the ‘Shri Ramayana Paryana’ program, strengthening the spiritual connection during his tour.