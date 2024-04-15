ECI Seizes Record Rs. 4,650 Crores Ahead of Polls, Exceeding 2019 Figures

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has shattered records with its latest seizure spree, marking the highest-ever crackdown on inducements in the history of Lok Sabha elections. Since March 1, the commission has been relentless in its efforts, seizing a staggering Rs 100 crore daily, totaling an astounding Rs 4,650 crore even before the polling began. This figure marks a significant 34 per cent increase from the total seizures of Rs 3,475 crore recorded during the entire 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

ECI is on track for the highest ever seizures of inducements recorded in history of Lok Sabha elections; on average, Rs.100 crore seized every day since 1st March . Rs. 4650 crores seized even before polling begins: higher than in 2019 polls#GE2024https://t.co/VCIo3BVRQz pic.twitter.com/L2quiqUELK — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) April 15, 2024

Unprecedented Seizures

The seizures encompass a diverse array of inducements, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and various other freebies. Particularly under scrutiny are drugs and narcotics, constituting approximately 45 per cent of the total seizures. The commission’s proactive measures aim to ensure fair and transparent elections, devoid of inducements and electoral malpractices.

Focus on Inducement-Free Elections

The ECI has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a level playing field throughout the electoral process. Rigorous monitoring and enforcement efforts have been prioritized to curb inducements and uphold the integrity of the democratic process. Tightening measures, constant monitoring, and stringent checks are central to the commission’s strategy in fostering an environment free from inducements.

Surge in Drug and Freebie Seizures

Compared to the 2019 general elections, there has been a notable surge in the seizure of drugs and freebies. The ECI has confiscated drugs worth Rs 2,068.8 crore, marking a substantial increase from Rs 1,279.9 crore seized in 2019. Similarly, the seizure of freebies has surged to Rs 1,142.49 crore, up from Rs 60.15 crore in the previous elections.

State-Wise Breakdown

Rajasthan leads the pack in terms of total seizures, with a staggering amount of Rs 778.5 crore seized up to April 13. Following closely behind are Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Punjab, with significant amounts confiscated in each state. Even in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, goods and cash worth approximately Rs 236 crore have been seized.

Action Against Government Servants

In addition to seizing illicit funds, the ECI has taken stringent action against approximately 106 government servants found aiding politicians in their campaigns, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct. These actions underscore the commission’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.