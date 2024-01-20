Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha is long-awaited moment for Ram Bhakts: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand cm dIn a momentous occasion that has been awaited for centuries, devotees of Lord Ram, known as Ram Bhakts, are gearing up to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressed the significance of this event, stating, “This is a long-awaited moment. After waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts and people of the country are getting to be witnesses to this beautiful moment.”

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla, the idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, took place with reverence, with the first photo of the idol unveiled during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the idol will be formally consecrated on January 22, in a ceremony that holds immense cultural and spiritual importance.

Chief Minister Dhami acknowledged the sacrifices made by numerous individuals who dedicated their youth and lives for the realization of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “This is a big day, and every individual in Uttarakhand is contributing towards this pran pratishtha – be it through the cleanliness drive, preparations for Deepotsav, singing of Ram Bhajan, or Bhajan Sandhya,” he remarked.

To allow for widespread participation in this historic event, the Uttarakhand government has declared the closure of all government offices and educational institutions in the state until 2:30 pm on January 22. Similar measures have been adopted by the Central Government, announcing a half-day closure for all its offices and institutions, including public sector banks.

Several state governments have followed suit, proclaiming a holiday for their employees on January 22, 2024, encouraging them to partake in the celebrations for the Pran Pratishtha. The decision is expected to facilitate a widespread celebration of this historic event.

While the festivities are anticipated to bring joy and unity, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the security and well-being of the public. Uttarakhand police, under the leadership of AP Anshuman, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, have made meticulous security arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in the state.

Anshuman emphasized, “Instructions have been given to all the district police in-charges, commanders, and superintendents of police and railways that the police force and local information system should maintain strong police arrangements to ensure communal harmony and law and order in their respective areas.”

As the nation eagerly awaits the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the historic significance of this event resonates not only in Ayodhya but throughout the country, marking a moment of unity, faith, and cultural heritage.