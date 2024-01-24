In an exclusive interview with News X Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared insights into her upcoming OTT debut, “Indian Police Force,” and her groundbreaking role as the first woman police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe.

“Indian Police Force,” is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller streaming series on Amazon Prime Video by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series is set within the gripping Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty Starring the charismatic trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi,

Shilpa expressed her perpetual excitement, stating about her OTT debut, “Indian Police Force.” she said, “I always approach my work as a newcomer. Even today, I have butterflies in my stomach when I go on set, especially on the first day when you are just getting under the skin of the character.”

Reflecting on her journey, Shilpa, with over 13 years in the industry, emphasized the thrill of doing something new, maintaining that the OTT debut is something she eagerly looks forward to. She added, “I hope people will enjoy it too.”

The discussion then shifted to Shilpa’s unique role as the first woman cop in Rohit Shetty’s Indian police universe, drawing comparisons to her earlier iconic role in ‘Baazigar.’ Shilpa acknowledged the difference but emphasized the need to surprise the audience with diverse characters. “This is definitely one of those roles,” she said

Exploring her character in the police universe further, Shilpa described it as a well-edged part. Heading the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and playing a significant role in the storytelling journey, Shilpa expressed her excitement, especially given the high benchmark set by Shetty for characters in his cop universe. She added, “The added pressure of being the first woman cop was a bit daunting in the beginning, but he made it so easy for me.”

Addressing the portrayal of women in power, Shilpa commended Rohit Shetty for doing justice to the position and the character without any gender bias. She revealed seeking inspiration from real-life figures like Kiran Bedi Ji.

Transitioning to her action sequences, the anchor inquired about Shilpa’s experience, considering her history of being saved by heroes in movies. Shilpa acknowledged the evolving times in the industry, emphasizing the need for actors to evolve and cater to changing audience preferences. She highlighted the challenging aspects of doing her own stunts, expressing hope that the efforts invested would be appreciated.

Regarding the changing landscape of the film industry, Shilpa stated, “It’s a great time for actors and filmmakers, challenging audiences’ minds with interesting content. I think 40 is the new 25; you can’t be restricted by age.” She highlighted the industry’s readiness to see actors in diverse roles, especially in female-led movies.

Shilpa candidly shared that she was asked to gain weight for her character, showcasing the commitment she brings to her roles.

The conversation concluded on a personal note, with Shilpa revealing that her decision to take on the role of a police officer was driven by her son’s love for Rohit Shetty’s action films. Expressing immense pride, she shared her son’s reaction to the trailer, stating, “He’s never felt more proud of me as an actor.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s OTT debut promises to be a landmark moment in her career, breaking stereotypes and offering audiences a fresh perspective. The anticipation is high as viewers eagerly await the release of this intriguing role in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe

In an exclusive interview with News X, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared insights into her upcoming OTT debut, “Indian Police Force,” and her groundbreaking role as the first woman police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe.

“Indian Police Force,” is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller streaming series on Amazon Prime Video by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series is set within the gripping Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty Starring the charismatic trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi,

Shilpa expressed her perpetual excitement, stating about her OTT debut, “Indian Police Force.” she said, “I always approach my work as a newcomer. Even today, I have butterflies in my stomach when I go on set, especially on the first day when you are just getting under the skin of the character.”

Reflecting on her journey, Shilpa, with over 13 years in the industry, emphasized the thrill of doing something new, maintaining that the OTT debut is something she eagerly looks forward to. She added, “I hope people will enjoy it too.”

The discussion then shifted to Shilpa’s unique role as the first woman cop in Rohit Shetty’s Indian police universe, drawing comparisons to her earlier iconic role in ‘Baazigar.’ Shilpa acknowledged the difference but emphasized the need to surprise the audience with diverse characters. “This is definitely one of those roles,” she said

Exploring her character in the police universe further, Shilpa described it as a well-edged part. Heading the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and playing a significant role in the storytelling journey, Shilpa expressed her excitement, especially given the high benchmark set by Shetty for characters in his cop universe. She added, “The added pressure of being the first woman cop was a bit daunting in the beginning, but he made it so easy for me.”

Addressing the portrayal of women in power, Shilpa commended Rohit Shetty for doing justice to the position and the character without any gender bias. She revealed seeking inspiration from real-life figures like Kiran Bedi Ji.

Transitioning to her action sequences, the anchor inquired about Shilpa’s experience, considering her history of being saved by heroes in movies. Shilpa acknowledged the evolving times in the industry, emphasizing the need for actors to evolve and cater to changing audience preferences. She highlighted the challenging aspects of doing her own stunts, expressing hope that the efforts invested would be appreciated.

Regarding the changing landscape of the film industry, Shilpa stated, “It’s a great time for actors and filmmakers, challenging audiences’ minds with interesting content. I think 40 is the new 25; you can’t be restricted by age.” She highlighted the industry’s readiness to see actors in diverse roles, especially in female-led movies.

Shilpa candidly shared that she was asked to gain weight for her character, showcasing the commitment she brings to her roles.

The conversation concluded on a personal note, with Shilpa revealing that her decision to take on the role of a police officer was driven by her son’s love for Rohit Shetty’s action films. Expressing immense pride, she shared her son’s reaction to the trailer, stating, “He’s never felt more proud of me as an actor.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s OTT debut promises to be a landmark moment in her career, breaking stereotypes and offering audiences a fresh perspective. The anticipation is high as viewers eagerly await the release of this intriguing role in Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe.