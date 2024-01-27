All Updates on UCC: Uttarakhand Stands First to Implement UCC In India

The idea of a UCC has been a topic of debate and discussion in Indian politics for several years, driven by the goal of providing a common civil code for all citizens, irrespective of their religious background. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as a political party, has expressed support for the implementation of a UCC. The implementation of a Uniform Civil Code has been a longstanding goal for the BJP. It featured prominently in the party’s manifesto during the 1998 elections under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership, alongside other pivotal issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

What is the UCC

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposed set of laws aimed at creating a standardized legal framework for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens of India, irrespective of their religious affiliations. The objective of the UCC is to replace the existing personal laws based on religious practices with a single set of laws that would apply uniformly to everyone.

Current Law in India

India currently follows different personal laws for different religious communities, such as Hindu personal laws, Muslim personal laws, and laws applicable to other religious groups. Hinduism, with its diverse traditions, draws on the Vedas and Dharmashastra for legal guidance. In Islam, the Quran and Hadith serve as the primary sources for personal laws, while Christianity relies on the Bible. The coexistence of these distinct legal frameworks has led to complexities and variations in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. The debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India arises from the need for a standardized legal system that promotes equality, secularism, and national integration. Proponents argue that a UCC would provide a common legal ground, fostering unity and addressing gender disparities, while opponents express concerns about potential impacts on cultural diversity and religious autonomy. The consideration of a UCC reflects the ongoing discourse on balancing individual religious rights to create a more uniform legal framework for all citizens.

POSSIBLE BENEFITS OF UCC

1. Equality and Uniformity: The UCC aims to establish equality before the law and eliminate discriminatory practices based on religious affiliations. By providing a common set of laws for all citizens, it seeks to ensure that individuals are subject to the same legal standards regardless of their religious identity.

2. Secularism: Advocates of the UCC argue that a common civil code aligns with the principles of a secular state, where religion is separate from the domain of civil laws. They believe that a UCC promotes a secular and inclusive legal framework, free from religious biases.

3. Gender Justice: Supporters argue that a UCC can contribute to gender justice by promoting equal rights for men and women in matters such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance. Uniform laws can help address gender disparities present in various personal laws.

4. National Integration: The UCC is seen as a step towards fostering national integration by promoting a common identity and legal framework for all citizens, regardless of their religious backgrounds. It is envisioned as a unifying force that transcends religious divisions.

5. Simplification of Legal System: A UCC would replace the complex web of personal laws governing different religious communities with a single, simplified legal system. This could streamline legal processes and reduce confusion.

6. Modernization: Proponents argue that a UCC would bring about legal reforms in line with contemporary social values and evolving societal norms, fostering a more progressive legal framework.

CRITIC’S CONCERNS ON UCC

1. Cultural Diversity: Critics argue that imposing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India may jeopardize the nation’s rich cultural and religious diversity, as it could enforce a single set of laws on all communities.

2. Religious Autonomy: Opponents stress the significance of religious autonomy, asserting that personal laws rooted in religious scriptures are fundamental to the identity and beliefs of different communities. They express concerns that a UCC might encroach upon this autonomy.

3. Legal Complexity: Detractors contend that India’s existing legal complexity, compounded by diverse traditions and practices across religious communities, could lead to legal challenges and interpretation difficulties under a UCC.

4. Social Harmony Concerns: Critics warn that the imposition of a uniform set of laws might breed social disharmony and resistance, particularly if perceived as infringing on religious rights and practices.

5. Political Opposition: Some opposition to the UCC is seen as politically motivated, with parties aligning their stance based on electoral considerations and the sentiments of their support base. Political resistance may stem from the desire to appeal to specific religious or cultural sentiments within constituencies.

6. Implementation Challenges: Detractors emphasize practical challenges associated with implementing a UCC, considering the vast diversity in personal laws and practices across regions and communities. They argue that achieving consensus on a uniform code could prove challenging.

Uttarakhand to become first state to Implement UCC?

Leading up to the state assembly elections in February 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the implementation of the UCC would be the inaugural decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government if granted electoral victory.

In May 2022, following the BJP’s victory, the Uttarakhand government formed a five-member draft committee tasked with preparing a comprehensive draft paper for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. This committee is headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desa and also includes Justice Permod kohli(retired), Social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh and vice-chancellor of Doon University, Surekha Dangwal. The five-member committee was expected to submit its findings on February 2. Despite the committee’s term ending on January 26, it has been granted a two-week extension for the completion of its report.

Recent Developments: Assembly Summon to Begin on Feb 5

A statement released by the state government on Friday confirmed the assembly summoning on Monday, February 5, without disclosing further details.

Chief Minister Dhami, in a message on the eve of Republic Day, expressed the government’s intention to call a session of the state assembly to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand. He conveyed that the five-member committee had completed the UCC draft, and upon receiving it, a legislative session would be convened to enact the Uniform Civil Code across the state.

Why in Uttarakhand?

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the rationale behind implementing the UCC in Uttarakhand, emphasizing the goal of providing uniformity in-laws for all religious communities. He previously stated, “to provide uniformity (in law) to all religious communities and to preserve the culture of Devbhoomi, the land of Gods… as had been promised in our manifesto at the time of elections.”