Union Minister Giriraj Singh Appeals for Full-Day Holiday in Bihar on Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to declare a full-day holiday in the state on January 22, aligning with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Singh, emphasizing Bihar’s Hindu-majority population, underscored the significance of respecting the sentiments of the Hindu community. The Union Minister went further, proposing the prohibition of alcohol and meat sales during the significant ceremony, advocating for a “renaissance of religion.”

Giriraj Singh criticized the Congress party for its historical stance on the Ram temple construction, accusing them of prioritizing the reconstruction of the Masjid over the temple in 1992. Singh commended the BJP’s persistent efforts in ensuring the construction of the Ram temple, highlighting the party’s commitment to this historic endeavor.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple is slated for Monday, January 22, with the Centre already declaring a half-day holiday for all central government offices on that day. The grand occasion is anticipated to draw dignitaries and people from various walks of life. Simultaneously, organizations and groups are planning various activities across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple, underscoring the national significance of this historic event.