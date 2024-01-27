In a dramatic turn of events, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s potential return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has stirred political tensions in the state. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, referring to Nitish Kumar as a “restless soul,” asserted that the BJP is set to form the government in Bihar in 2025. The speculation arises amid reports of a rift within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, with concerns about the stability of the current government.

Singh emphasized the BJP’s detachment from the ongoing developments between the RJD and JD(U), stating that the party is closely monitoring the situation. He attributed the possible split between the two parties to Lalu Yadav’s preference for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Nitish Kumar during the recent INDIA bloc meeting in Patna.

According to Singh, Nitish Kumar’s departure from the BJP in 2022 was driven by his ambition to become the Prime Minister, a goal hindered by Lalu Yadav’s support for Rahul Gandhi. The BJP Chief Whip in the Bihar Legislative Council, Dilip Jaiswal, echoed Singh’s sentiments, stating that the doors of the BJP are open for those who prioritize a new government under PM Modi.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha dismissed the rumors of a Mahagathbandhan split as mere speculation, emphasizing that Bihar remains a crucial topic for the entire country. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expressed confidence in the strength of the Nitish-Tejashwi government in Bihar but acknowledged the uncertainty of future developments.

Speculations abound that Nitish Kumar might rejoin the NDA, marking his fourth political switch. The initial cracks in the Mahagathbandhan alliance surfaced when Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, criticized the JD(U) for its shifting ideology, leading to internal discord.

As the political landscape in Bihar remains fluid, the state braces itself for potential realignments, leaving the fate of the Mahagathbandhan government hanging in the balance. Nitish Kumar’s decision, if realized, could significantly impact the state’s political dynamics and alliances. The intricate interplay between political ambitions, party loyalty, and ideological shifts continues to unfold, keeping Bihar at the forefront of national political discussions.