Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Run For Modi' And 'Flash Mob' Events Emerge In London To Rally Behind PM Modi

Overseas Friends o UK (UP Chapter) orchestrated a grand “Run for Modi” event in the lively city of London, as part of efforts to bolster support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election campaign.

Although dubbed as a “Run for Modi,” the event took on the form of a leisurely walk, symbolizing unity and solidarity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid. The Indian community in the UK showcased unwavering support for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, transforming the event into a remarkable success, according to a release by the organizing committee.

Overseas Friends of BJP UK organized a 'Run for Modi' & 'Flash Mob' event in London.

Despite the drizzling weather, the event witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 500 enthusiastic participants joining in the walk. The picturesque route commenced from Westminster Pier, meandering through the heart of London and concluding at the iconic Tower Bridge. Bedecked in vibrant attire, participants exuded positivity and fervor as they marched together, echoing their endorsement for Prime Minister Modi, the release stated.

A highlight of the event was a captivating flash mob performance against the backdrop of the majestic London Bridge, captivating bystanders and participants alike. The dynamic and lively display encapsulated the essence of unity and camaraderie among the Indian community in the UK, reaffirming their steadfast support for the BJP and PM Modi, it noted.

Anand Arya, Vice President of OFBJP UK, expressed profound gratitude to the Indian community for their overwhelming participation and fervent support. Suresh Mangalgiri, GS OFBJP UK, commented, “The ‘Run for Modi’ event exemplifies the deep-rooted admiration and allegiance of the Indian community towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.”

“Despite the challenging weather conditions, the enthusiasm and spirit exhibited by the participants were truly commendable,” remarked Darshan Grewal, Vice President of OFBJP UK, as mentioned in the release.

The event garnered widespread attention and acclaim across various media platforms, amplifying the message of unity and solidarity among the Indian community in the UK. The resounding success of the “Run for Modi” event underscores the unwavering support and enthusiasm of the Indian community towards Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a prosperous and progressive India.