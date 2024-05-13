Bengaluru Court Grants Conditional Bail To H.D Revanna in Kidnapping Case

In the latest update to the Bengaluru kidnapping case, the special court grants H.D Revanna interim bail but with conditions applied.

A week ago, The special court for elected representatives on Saturday, May 4 refused to grant interim bail to JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura and MLA HD Revanna.

This bail is in connection with HD Revnna alleged involvement in a kidnap case registered by the KR Nagar police in Mysuru. Invoking offences of abduction and illegal confinement.

special judge santhosh gajanan bhat, who heard the case rejected the bail petition for HD Revanna. He heard the matter for 2 hours, and then rejected the interlocutory application (IA) filed regarding the interim bail.

What is the kidnapping case?

The Janata Dal Secular MLA HD Revanna kidnapped the woman that was a victim of his son’s Prajwal Revanna’s sexual assault case.

He basically tried to tamper the evidence by prventing the victim from speaking out. a Special Public Prosecutor for the SIT probing the sex crimes of the MP told a special court on Thursday.

SPP Jayna kothari who is heading the SIT team in this case asked for the rejection of the bail plea by HD Revanna as it would send wrong signals to the victims.

What is Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case?

Prajwal has been absconding since April 27 and is suspected to be in a foreign country. An Interpol Blue Corner notice has been issued for information on his whereabouts.

He is basically under sections because pen drives and CDs have come up in the public domain. Where Prajwal can be seen harrassing and sexually assaulting multiple women. He also recorded these acts on his phone.

An SIT has been constituted by the Karnataka government to probe the sexual assault videos that were allegedly accessed from the MP’s phone by a car driver and leaked to political rivals of the MP. As many as 2,900 files with videos and images of the sexual encounters of the MP were found in the pen drives that were leaked. A helpline has also been set up by the SIT to report incidents of attack by the MP.

Three cases of rape have been registered against the Hassan MP by the SIT after a few women agreed to file criminal complaints against the MP.

