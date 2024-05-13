Sharmin Segal Pens Note of Gratitude for Her ‘Heeramandi’ Co-stars After Receiving Flak for Her Performance in Netflix Series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1 amid much fanfare and garnered attention with its impressive visuals. Sharmin Segal, however, failed to impress the audience with her portrayal of Alamzeb in the period series. Additionally, trolls targetted her and this forced her to turn off comments on Instagram. Now, Sharmin has penned a note of gratitude for her co-stars.

Sharmin Segal Pens Thank You Note Amid Backlash for her Work in ‘Heeramandi’

Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, was recently seen in the ace filmmaker’s maiden web series Heeramandi. The actress shared screen space with the likes of Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha in the series but failed to make an impact. Additionally, she received flak for what fansd dubbed a ‘lacklustre performance. Following this, she disabled comments on Instagram to avoiud negativity. Now, she has penned a note of gratitude for her co-stars. In it, she thanked them for making the journey a memorable one and added she has “soo many memories” of the time she spent on the sets.

“#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all!”

She also shared some BTS photos from the shoot to give fans an idea of the fun she had during the shoot.

Interestingly, the comments section is still disabled.

About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest Indian web series of the year, has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in the Salman Khan-led comedy ‘Partner’, essays the role of the heartless Mr. Cartwright in ‘Heeramandi’. The series centres on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late sister vows to bring her to her knees. According to the director, it is a saga about ‘extraordinary’ women

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ were released on Netflix on May 1.

