Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Unveils New Selection of 3 Candidates For UP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its roster of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with notable selections including Ravi Prakash Maurya from Amethi, Syed Danish from Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sabiha Ansari from Azamgarh.

Under the leadership of Mayawati, the BSP has strategically nominated candidates across various constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Among them are Thakur Prasad Yadav from Rae Bareli, Kamar Hayat Ansari from Ambedkar Nagar, and Brijesh Kumar Sonker from Bahraich, a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

Other candidates include Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras, Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura, and Pooja Amrohi from Agra. The BSP has also fielded candidates like Satendra Jain Sauli from Firozabad, Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah, and Kuldeep Badauria from Kanpur, among others.

Unlike the previous elections where the BSP was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the party is contesting independently this time.

In its initial list, the BSP has nominated candidates for various constituencies including Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, and Moradabad, among others. The party aims to strengthen its position in areas where it has previously secured victories and expand its influence in new territories.

The BSP’s performance in the 2019 elections serves as a reference point for its strategic decisions in candidate selection. Notably, the party contested nine seats and emerged victorious in four, demonstrating its ability to garner support from diverse segments of the electorate.

The Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19. With Uttar Pradesh sending the highest number of MPs, 80 in total, to Parliament, the electoral process spans multiple phases to ensure a comprehensive and orderly voting procedure.

The first phase of voting took place on April 13, with subsequent phases scheduled accordingly. Uttar Pradesh voters will participate in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13, followed by phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively.

The culmination of the electoral process will occur on June 4, when the votes will be counted, determining the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.