Who Are The New Wildcard ‘Ladies’ In the Bigg Boss House?

Earlier, Two ex splitsvillans Digvijay and Kashish have already entered the house! Keeping the game interesting.

Who are these ladies entering into Bigg Boss 18, as the new wildcard entries? Netizens on social media are all anticipating this since the teaser was dripped by Bigg Boss makers!

Meet the New Wildcards

Yamini Malhotra

Yamini is known for her performance as Shivani Chavan in the popular TV series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ As she has already entered the series, which created much excitement for its fans, it will be really interesting to see when she is going to bring across her charm and competitive spirit to the show.

Edin Rose

Edin Rose is an actress and model who found herself in the public eye following a dance number featuring Ravi Teja in the 2023 film Ravanasura. From Dubai, Edin moved to India to pursue her career as a cine personality. Glamor presence will be expected by the house Bigg Boss with her.

Aditi Mistry

Aditi, fitness model and social media influencer with more than 2.4 million followers, is also a businesswoman and fine arts expert. Inspiring her audience with fitness tips and personal insights, she brings a dash of glamour and determination to the show.

No Evictions, Special Guests, and Drama

Latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode invited entrepreneur Ashneer Grover as a special guest to join Salman Khan on stage. In his conversation, Salman raised the remarks about BharatPe’s approach to make him a brand ambassador, which Grover had to clarify.

The weekend episode did not have any eliminations, so for the time being, all contestants remain in the game. Let’s wait for the new twist these wildcard ladies are going to bring into the game!

