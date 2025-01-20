Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, and leaders from around the world were quick to send their congratulations.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, and leaders from around the world were quick to send their congratulations. The event, held at the Capitol Rotunda, saw a large number of prominent figures in attendance, including business magnates and foreign ministers. For those who couldn’t attend in person, heartfelt statements were issued to celebrate Trump’s second term in office. Here’s a look at how global leaders reacted to Trump’s inauguration.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wish Donald Trump

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, expressed his congratulations to Trump in a statement shared on his official website. Trudeau praised the close relationship between Canada and the U.S., noting that the two countries share “the world’s most successful economic partnership.” He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to strengthen cross-border trade, create jobs, and bolster supply chains.

Trudeau’s message also included a personal note about working with Trump and his administration, as well as U.S. Congress members, to deliver prosperity for both nations. “We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his administration, members of the United States Congress, and officials at the state and local levels to deliver prosperity for our peoples – while protecting and defending the interests of Canadians,” he wrote. Trudeau further shared his congratulations on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulate Donald Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to congratulate Trump, expressing his friendship and eagerness to continue the partnership between the two nations. “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” Modi wrote.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video statement congratulating Trump, reflecting on the significant achievements of Trump’s first term. Netanyahu highlighted Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. “The best days of our alliance are yet to come,” Netanyahu stated, looking ahead to future collaboration.

Netanyahu’s message, posted on X, also included warm wishes for Trump and his family. “Congratulations President Trump! Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania and the American people on your second inauguration as President of the United States,” Netanyahu wrote.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Wish for Donald Trump

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, shared her best wishes to Trump in a statement on X, reaffirming the strong bond between the U.S. and Italy. “I am certain that the friendship between our Nations and the values ​​that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, facing global challenges together and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples,” she wrote.

Meloni emphasized Italy’s commitment to strengthening U.S.-Europe relations, which she sees as essential for global stability and growth. “Italy will always be committed to consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe, as an essential pillar for the stability and growth of our communities,” she added.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky Congratulates Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his inauguration, expressing hopes for a successful future. “I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges,” Zelensky wrote.

He also praised Trump’s “peace through strength” policy, which he believes will provide an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and work towards a long-term, just peace. “We wish you success, President Trump! We look forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Zelensky concluded.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wishes Donald Trump

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, offered his congratulations to Trump on X, expressing a desire to continue working together to strengthen the Pakistan-U.S. partnership. “My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America,” Sharif wrote. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the two countries to pursue peace and prosperity for their peoples.

Sharif also wished Trump success in his second term, noting, “Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future.”

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin Wishes Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump in a televised statement, highlighting Russia’s openness to dialogue with the new U.S. administration. “We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict,” Putin stated. He stressed that the goal of any settlement should be lasting peace that respects the legitimate interests of all people.

UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer Wishes Donald Trump

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, shared a video message congratulating Trump on X. Starmer also reiterated the strength of the U.S.-UK relationship, saying, “On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States. The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come.”