Quad Foreign Ministers To Attend Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony, MEA Confirms

The foreign ministers of the Quad countries –India, Japan, Australia, and the United States are set to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, as confirmed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This marks a significant diplomatic moment, with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, representing the country at the event.

The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting is expected to take place in Washington, D.C, in conjunction with the inauguration, offering a platform for discussions among the top diplomats of the four nations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the event, stating, “Further details will be shared.” Dr. Jaishankar, alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, will engage in various high-level meetings on the sidelines of the ceremony.

One key aspect of the visit will be the opportunity for the Quad foreign ministers to meet US Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio. This encounter underscores the importance of continued collaboration among the Quad countries, particularly in the areas of security and emerging technologies. With President Trump’s inauguration looming, India has been working closely with both the Trump team and the outgoing Biden administration to ensure a seamless transition and continuity in strategic initiatives, including the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

What Are The Key Issues The Quad Meeting Will Cover?

Jaishankar’s visit follows a series of diplomatic shifts, with India initially set to host the Quad Summit the previous year. However, the event was moved to the US, largely due to logistical challenges around President Joe Biden’s inability to travel internationally during the election period. Nonetheless, diplomatic engagement between the two countries remained robust, with Indian officials engaging with representatives from both the Biden and Trump teams to maintain momentum in bilateral relations.

The Quad meeting, which has become a focal point for Indo-Pacific cooperation, is expected to cover a range of key issues, including regional security, economic partnerships, and technological advancements. The presence of foreign ministers from four key democracies highlights the ongoing commitment to strengthening ties and advancing shared interests on the global stage.

