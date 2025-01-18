Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sub-Freezing Weather Or Security Threat? What Forced Organizers To Relocate Trump Inauguration

Amid forecasts of dangerously cold weather, President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural events, including his address, will be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda. The decision reflects both severe weather conditions and heightened security concerns ahead of the inauguration.

Sub-Freezing Weather Or Security Threat? What Forced Organizers To Relocate Trump Inauguration

Amid forecasts of dangerously cold weather, the Donald Trump inauguration, including his address, will be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda.

The event, initially planned to be held outside at the US Capitol, will now take place inside the Capitol’s Rotunda. This decision comes as organizers take precautions against the severe conditions predicted for the day.

Indoor Parade and Balls Amid Severe Cold

In addition to the shift in the location of the inaugural address, other key events of the inauguration will also be relocated. The inaugural parade, typically a grand outdoor affair, will now take place indoors at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, approximately one mile away from the Capitol. All three inaugural balls will also be hosted indoors at this venue, ensuring the safety and comfort of all attendees.

The last time a U.S. president was sworn in indoors due to weather was in 1985, when Ronald Reagan’s inauguration was affected by similarly cold conditions.

Trump Inauguration Happening Amid High-Stakes Security Environment

This year’s inauguration occurs amid heightened domestic and international security threats. Several high-profile incidents, including apparent assassination attempts on Trump’s life, terrorist-inspired attacks, and global conflicts, have created an environment marked by high pressure and the need for heightened security measures. Trump’s second inauguration is unlike any in recent history, with the stakes higher than ever.

Presidential inaugurations have always been potential targets for acts of civil disobedience and violence, often stemming from political opposition. However, in recent years, the scope and severity of these threats have significantly increased, particularly in the wake of attempted assassination plots on public officials, including Trump.

Security Measures in Place for Trump Inauguration

In response to these risks, security for the inauguration has been meticulously planned. Established in 1998 under President Bill Clinton, the National Special Security Event (NSSE) procedures dictate how federal agencies should coordinate security for major events. These procedures were implemented following the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta, which exposed vulnerabilities in federal coordination during large-scale events.

The Presidential Threat Protection Act of 2000 further expanded the Secret Service’s role, specifically regarding special events like inaugurations. As the primary federal agency coordinating security, the Secret Service has worked tirelessly to address all potential risks, including assassination attempts, ISIS-inspired attacks, and the possibility of violent domestic actors or foreign threats.

Coordinated Efforts to Ensure Safety

Given the heightened threat levels, the Secret Service is working alongside multiple agencies to ensure a safe and secure event. Key stakeholders, including the Department of Defense, will provide resources for K-9 units, technical security sweeps, and aviation security. The Coast Guard will also assist in securing the Potomac River.

Interagency intelligence operations, co-chaired by the Secret Service, FBI, and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, will be critical in addressing any emerging threats. These groups are actively investigating leads both locally and globally to mitigate any potential risks to the inauguration or its attendees.

Also Read: How Is The White House Transformed For A New President?

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration Donald Trump Inauguration Day

Advertisement

Also Read

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,...

India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set To Host Matches

India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set...

Josh Altman Predicts Residents May Not Return To Pacific Palisades After Wildfires

Josh Altman Predicts Residents May Not Return To Pacific Palisades After Wildfires

Quad Foreign Ministers To Attend Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony, MEA Confirms

Quad Foreign Ministers To Attend Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony, MEA Confirms

Delhi Election Freebie War: AAP vs BJP – Who Promised What

Delhi Election Freebie War: AAP vs BJP – Who Promised What

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was stabbed Repeatedly

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls The Day’s Events; Says The Actor Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox