How Is The White House Transformed For A New President?

As Washington D.C. braces for record-low temperatures on Inauguration Day, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office indoors in the Capitol Rotunda, a shift from tradition. This marks the first indoor inauguration in over 40 years, as organizers scramble to adjust to the coldest temperatures since 1985.

This decision means that most visitors will not be able to witness the swearing-in ceremony in person. Organizers are making arrangements to accommodate attendees at the city’s pro basketball and hockey arena, though many will still miss the iconic outdoor event.

A Historic Shift: First Indoor Swearing-In in Over 40 Years

The Capitol Rotunda, traditionally reserved as an indoor backup for inaugurations in the case of bad weather, has been prepared for this occasion. The last time an inauguration was moved indoors was during Ronald Reagan’s second term in 1985, when similarly extreme cold temperatures made outdoor swearing-in impossible.

Monday’s forecast for January 20, 2025, calls for temperatures as low as those experienced in 1985, making the move indoors an essential step to protect both attendees and participants from the harsh elements.

Behind-the-Scenes Transformation of the White House

As Trump prepares to take office, a significant logistical operation unfolds at the White House. The transition of the residence from one first family to the next is carried out meticulously, guided by White House Chief of Staff and the residence staff. These non-political employees have experience serving across multiple administrations, ensuring a smooth transition process.

The first step in this transition occurs early on Inauguration Day, when the outgoing first family, the Bidens, bid farewell to the residence staff in what is often an emotional meeting. The residence staff then begins their work of preparing the White House for the arrival of the new first family.

Emotional Goodbyes In White House

Before heading to their home in Florida, the Bidens will say their goodbyes to the White House residence staff, who have taken care of them for the past four years. Such moments are filled with mixed emotion.

As the Bidens make their way out, the residence staff begins the delicate task of setting up the White House for the Trumps.

In past transitions, this process has involved setting up the first family’s private residence with their personal items, ensuring that their favorite foods are stocked, their preferred towels are hung, and their clothing is ready in their closets.

The Role of the First Lady in the Transition

Once in the White House, the first lady plays a key role in working with the residence staff to finalize the transformation. The Bidens and Trumps are familiar with the workings of the White House from their time there during their respective terms.

Any alterations to the historic rooms—such as the Lincoln Bedroom or the Queen’s Bedroom—require approval from the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.

The Personal Touches

The Trumps will have the same opportunity to personalize their space, as former first ladies have done before them.

In fact, during the Obama administration, Michelle Obama’s first two priorities were ensuring that the rooms for her daughters, Malia and Sasha, were set up to their liking—a gesture also mirrored by former first lady Laura Bush for her daughters, Jenna and Barbara.

