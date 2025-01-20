As Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States, all eyes were on Melania Trump. Known for her bold and headline-grabbing fashion choices, the former First Lady once again became a topic of discussion—this time for her inauguration day outfit.

A History of Making Statements Through Fashion

Melania Trump, a former fashion model from Slovenia, has consistently made waves with her wardrobe choices. During her first tenure as First Lady, she made unforgettable statements with her attire, from a priceless inaugural ball gown to the controversial $39 jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” during a visit to a migrant detention center.

Love her or hate her, whatever. But one thing is undisputed: Melania Trump is an example of grace, taste, and sophistication that our modern world desperately needs! Gorgeous in navy blue with a hint of white | January 20th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/1fK71ryoz7 — Muse (@xmuse_) January 20, 2025

Her return to the East Wing has reignited interest in her fashion, with many speculating how her second term as First Lady will influence her style choices. “Everyone loves a good fashion moment, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on,” style strategist Lauren A. Rothman told USA Today.

What Did Melania Trump Wear to the Inauguration?

Melania arrived in Washington, D.C., over the weekend wearing a Dior charcoal-grey coat with black buttons and a Dolce & Gabbana Baroque-inspired white jacquard pantsuit. On inauguration day, she wore a navy coat and skirt by American designer Adam Lippes, paired with a wide-brimmed hat by Eric Javits.

Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looks absolutely stunning for inauguration today pic.twitter.com/UfkKTdWFsu — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 20, 2025

While some described her ensemble as “elegant” and “powerful,” others took to social media to share their less favorable opinions.

Melania Trump looks beautiful today. pic.twitter.com/UTVOtXenKM — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) January 20, 2025

“Looks like she’s going to a funeral,” one user commented on X.

“It’s giving 90s Italian mobster,” another quipped.

One post humorously compared her look to the McDonald’s Hamburglar character, calling her outfit “Madam First Lady Hamburglar.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Lippes defended the outfit, calling it a representation of “the beauty of American democracy.”

Increased Support from Fashion Designers

Melania’s relationship with the fashion industry has evolved significantly since 2017. During Donald Trump’s first term, many designers refused to dress her due to the political controversies surrounding her husband. However, this time around, the First Lady is reportedly inundated with offers from major US and European fashion houses, including Dior, Versace, and Ralph Lauren.

Toni Holt Kramer, founder of the Trumpettes support group and a close friend of the couple, acknowledged the shift. “In 2016, Melania was treated very badly. Designers refused to dress her, but now they’re begging for the chance.”

The Symbolism of Melania’s Outfit

Melania’s style has always carried an aspirational quality. “There is an aspirational quality to Melania that Trump voters, I think, see her as this perfect, ideal woman,” said Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.

Style strategist Lauren Rothman believes Melania’s inauguration outfit sends a message of confidence and patriotism, aligning with her role as a returning First Lady. “This time around, she’s not going to be a mannequin. She is living her life, and her life dictates that she won’t be in the White House full time,” Rothman added.

Melania’s Different Approach to the Role

Melania’s approach to her second tenure as First Lady appears to differ from her first. Reports suggest she will take on fewer public engagements, focusing more on personal life and protecting her son Barron’s privacy.

Nichola D. Gutgold, a professor and member of the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE), noted that Melania may not need as extensive a wardrobe as before. “She is very aloof. I think events will be carefully chosen, and the schedule will be much lighter,” Gutgold said.

Melania’s Legacy of Fashion and Controversy

Melania Trump’s fashion choices continue to generate as much attention as her role as First Lady. Whether loved or critiqued, her style remains a powerful tool for communication, often reflecting her unique blend of elegance, mystery, and occasional controversy.

As the Trumps settle back into the White House, it’s clear that Melania’s fashion will continue to be a focal point—sparking debates and leaving a lasting impression on America’s cultural and political landscape.