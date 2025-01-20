Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Trump Vows To Release Classified Records On Assassinations Of JFK, MLK, And RFK

During a Victory Rally at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump announced a bold pledge to release long-classified government documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy.

Trump Vows To Release Classified Records On Assassinations Of JFK, MLK, And RFK

During a Victory Rally at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump announced a bold pledge to release long-classified government documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy. Trump stated that this action would be part of a broader effort to restore transparency and accountability to the government.

“As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump told the enthusiastic crowd. “In the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s all going to be released.”

Historical Assassinations and Government Secrecy

The assassinations of these prominent figures—John F. Kennedy in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, and Robert F. Kennedy in the same year—have been the subject of intense public interest and speculation for decades. Despite previous promises from Trump’s administration, many records related to the JFK assassination remain classified, more than six decades after the tragic event.

In the past, Trump had committed to releasing all files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy. However, after requests from agencies like the CIA and FBI, he withheld some materials due to concerns over national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs. Trump cited these potential risks as outweighing the public’s immediate need for disclosure.

In December 2022, President Joe Biden released a substantial number of documents related to the JFK assassination. However, like Trump before him, Biden also withheld certain records, citing national security concerns. These ongoing withholding of documents has left many questioning what remains hidden and why.

Trump’s renewed commitment to releasing these classified records, which also extend to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, raises questions about how quickly these records will be made public and how his administration will expedite the release process.

The Legacy of Assassination and the Drive for Transparency

The assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, amidst a turbulent period of civil rights struggles and social unrest, also remain shrouded in mystery. Trump’s promise to release related records could provide further insight into these events that continue to shape American history.

As President-elect Trump moves forward with his commitment to greater government transparency, the public awaits the forthcoming release of these long-classified documents that have remained locked away for years.

Trump Trump's Inaugaration

