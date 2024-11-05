Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Tech billionaire Mark Pincus, a lifelong Democrat, has shifted his support to Donald Trump, citing concerns over Israel's security, rising antisemitism, and free speech issues.

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

In a notable political turn, Mark Pincus, the billionaire co-founder of Zynga, has announced his support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Pincus, who identifies as a lifelong Democrat, made his declaration via social media, citing significant concerns that have influenced his decision over the past year.

Previously a generous backer of Democratic candidates, Pincus donated $1 million to President Biden’s reelection campaign. His shift toward supporting Trump is surprising, especially given his long-standing affiliation with the Democratic Party. In his social media post, Pincus stated, “I am voting for Trump,” and elaborated on his motivations, stating, “This past year I have seen too much.”

Concerns Driving His Decision

Pincus’s endorsement of Trump is rooted in several critical issues he perceives as deteriorating under the current administration. He expressed alarm over the United States’ waning relationship with Israel, a rise in antisemitism across the country, and a perceived assault on free speech. He argued, “Israel is America’s most loyal ally and the only democracy in the Middle East. It is fighting Iran on seven fronts and yet it can no longer trust the US.” His comments reflect deep-seated concerns about national and international stability.

Despite his wealth, estimated at over $1 billion, Pincus recognizes that his vote in California, a predominantly blue state, may have limited impact. However, he emphasized the importance of making his stance known. “I know America will continue to be great under the Dems or Trump,” he remarked, adding that he believes America and Israel would be stronger under a Trump presidency.

The Shift In Democratic Support

Pincus is among a group of wealthy Democratic donors who have expressed doubts about Biden’s viability in the race. The Financial Times reported that he suggested Democrats should consider an open convention to select their nominee. However, as Biden’s campaign has progressed, the party has rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate, leaving Pincus feeling increasingly disillusioned.

Founded in 2007, Zynga became a powerhouse in the gaming industry, best known for the global phenomenon FarmVille. Pincus’s success in tech has positioned him as a significant figure in Silicon Valley, but his political shift highlights the changing attitudes among wealthy entrepreneurs regarding party loyalty.

At 58, Pincus reflects on the current political climate with a sense of urgency. His decision to support Trump, despite his lifelong Democratic allegiance, underscores a larger narrative of dissatisfaction among some voters. He encapsulates his sentiments with a pointed observation that American strength may be at stake.

