President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that billionaire supporter Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who backed his campaign, will lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, while Fox News host Pete Hegseth is set to be the secretary of defense.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that billionaire supporter Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who backed his campaign, will lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, while Fox News host Pete Hegseth is set to be the secretary of defense. This announcement follows a series of appointments since Trump’s election win, with many roles going to his close allies and dedicated supporters.

Reports indicate President-elect has already selected people for some Senate-confirmed Cabinet-level positions, as well as a White House chief of staff and a national security advisor—two key positions that do not require Senate confirmation.

Musk to co-lead DOGE

According to The New York Times, top priorities for President-elect include appointing an attorney general and secretaries for defense, state, and homeland security. Reports suggest he favors candidates willing to replace career officials Trump views as part of the “deep state.”

Elon Musk, recognized as the world’s wealthiest person, will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with former Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. President-elect stated that this department, which has yet to be formally established, would aim to bring “outside advice” to improve the Federal Bureaucracy, with a focus on spending and regulatory reductions. Musk, a notable Trump supporter and contributor of over $100 million to a pro-Trump super PAC, previously proposed the idea for this department, reportedly referencing the cryptocurrency dogecoin in its name.

Trump picks Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense

Pete Hegseth was chosen for the role of secretary of defense, with President-elect commending his service as a combat veteran and his position as co-host on Fox & Friends Weeken. Hegseth, a former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, served with the Army National Guard in Cuba, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Supported by billionaire Charles G. Koch, Hegseth has frequently advised Trump on veterans’ issues.

Trump picks John Ratcliffe for CIA director

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is slated to become CIA director. Previously a Texas congressman, Ratcliffe led national intelligence from 2020 to 2021 and was a key intelligence adviser during Trump’s first term. His decision to release unverified Russian intelligence about alleged plans by Hillary Clinton linking President-elect to Russia drew criticism from Democrats, who accused him of politicizing intelligence.

William Joseph McGinley to take the role of White House Counsel

William Joseph McGinley, Trump’s former White House cabinet secretary and longtime GOP lawyer, will take the role of White House Counsel. McGinley’s involvement with Trump began in the 2016 campaign, and he served as the White House cabinet secretary, advising other Cabinet members on policy coordination and ethics.

Trump chooses Steven C. Witkoff as special envoy to the Middle East

President-elect appointed real estate investor Steven C. Witkoff as his special envoy to the Middle East. Witkoff, a Trump associate and golf partner, heads the University of Miami Business School’s Real Estate Advisory Board and his firm, Witkoff. He was with Trump during a suspected assassination attempt on the president-elect, recalling how Secret Service swiftly escorted Trump to safety.

Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee, a staunch advocate for Israel, has supported the country’s claim to parts of the West Bank and criticized the Biden administration’s approach toward Israel.

Mike Waltz as Trump’s national security advisor

Representative Mike Waltz of Florida will serve as Trump’s national security advisor. Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, has expressed firm views on foreign policy, advocating for a strong stance on China and expecting President-elect to work toward a negotiated end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is anticipated to lead the Department of Homeland Security, with reports suggesting her role will be pivotal for implementing Trump’s strict immigration policies and cybersecurity measures.

Senator Marco Rubio for secretary of state

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is reportedly under consideration for the position of secretary of state. Rubio’s reputation as a foreign policy advocate aligns with Trump’s vision for a strong approach to China and Iran. Rubio and Trump were previous rivals, but their relationship has since improved.

Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator

Trump announced former Representative Lee Zeldin as his pick for the EPA administrator. Zeldin, a Trump ally with a robust legal background, was praised for his commitment to “America First” policies and his intent to streamline environmental regulation.

Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Trump is expected to appoint Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Miller, who advised Trump during his first term, was influential in shaping policies on immigration, including family separation.

Tom Homan to return as “Border Czar” for Trump

Former ICE Director Tom Homan will return as Trump’s “Border Czar” to spearhead immigration enforcement.

Elise Stefanik as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Representative Elise Stefanik of New York has been selected as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik, currently the GOP Conference Chair, confirmed her acceptance of the role to The New York Post.

Susie Wiles as chief of staff

Trump appointed Susie Wiles, his campaign co-manager, as his chief of staff, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Other appointments by Trump

Trump is also rumored to be preparing changes within the Department of Justice, with media speculation surrounding the potential nomination of figures like Senator Mike Lee, former Trump official Mark Paoletta, and former DNI John Ratcliffe for attorney general. Trump has hinted that former adviser Kash Patel could also be considered.

For Treasury Secretary, Trump’s list reportedly includes Senator Bill Hagerty, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, and hedge fund executive Scott Bessent.

Trump has implied that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of vaccines, would be a key player in his administration’s health policy, expressing support for Kennedy’s ideas on fluoride regulation.

Trump excluded former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from potential positions in his new administration.

Read More: Pete Hegseth Military Career: Experience, Rank, Postings And More