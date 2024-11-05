Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Philadelphia DA Warns Against Election Interference: F*** Around And Find Out

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner warns against voter intimidation ahead of Election Day, urging citizens to vote freely and boldly declaring, “F*** around and find out.”

Philadelphia DA Warns Against Election Interference: F*** Around And Find Out

In a recent press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) delivered a stark warning against voter interference as the city braces for the pivotal moments leading up to the 2024 presidential election. With just one day remaining before voters head to the polls, Krasner emphasized the efforts made to ensure a smooth voting experience.

“I want people to be reassured that, when they get up tomorrow to vote—if they have not voted already—that everybody in this city is working and has been working for months to make sure that there will be nothing tough about that experience and nothing to fear in that experience,” Krasner stated, urging voters to approach Election Day with confidence.

His remarks come at a critical juncture in the presidential race, where Philadelphia is expected to play a significant role in determining whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump secures victory. Recent polling averages indicate a tight race in Pennsylvania, with Trump holding a narrow lead of only 0.7 percentage points over Harris, as reported by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.

A Stern Warning Against Intimidation

However, Krasner’s message also contained a firm warning to anyone considering voter intimidation tactics. “But I also want to be clear. Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: Eff around and find out,” he declared. The District Attorney reinforced the seriousness of his warning by adding, “Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: F*** around and find out. We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries, and we have the state prisons.”

This strong language underscores the commitment of local law enforcement to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and protect voters from intimidation or harassment at polling places.

No Tolerance For Election Coercion

Krasner further elaborated on the potential consequences of voter coercion, stating, “If you’re going to try to turn an election into some form of coercion, if you’re going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, you’re going to try to erase votes, you’re going to try any of that nonsense—we’re not playing.” His repeated phrase, “F*** around and find out,” emphasizes the District Attorney’s zero-tolerance stance on any actions that threaten the democratic process.

In a move that highlights his commitment to protecting electoral integrity, Krasner recently filed a lawsuit against tech billionaire Elon Musk and his pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC. The lawsuit pertains to their daily $1 million giveaways aimed at swing state voters, which Krasner argues could be construed as interference in the electoral process.

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections,” he explained in a statement regarding the lawsuit.

MUST READ | US Elections 2024: Who Will Prevail—Trump Or Harris? Understanding Key Factors Of The Battle

Filed under

election interference Philadelphia DA US ELECTION us president election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox