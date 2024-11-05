Philadelphia DA Warns Against Election Interference: F*** Around And Find Out

In a recent press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) delivered a stark warning against voter interference as the city braces for the pivotal moments leading up to the 2024 presidential election. With just one day remaining before voters head to the polls, Krasner emphasized the efforts made to ensure a smooth voting experience.

“I want people to be reassured that, when they get up tomorrow to vote—if they have not voted already—that everybody in this city is working and has been working for months to make sure that there will be nothing tough about that experience and nothing to fear in that experience,” Krasner stated, urging voters to approach Election Day with confidence.

His remarks come at a critical juncture in the presidential race, where Philadelphia is expected to play a significant role in determining whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump secures victory. Recent polling averages indicate a tight race in Pennsylvania, with Trump holding a narrow lead of only 0.7 percentage points over Harris, as reported by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.

A Stern Warning Against Intimidation

However, Krasner’s message also contained a firm warning to anyone considering voter intimidation tactics. “But I also want to be clear. Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: Eff around and find out,” he declared. The District Attorney reinforced the seriousness of his warning by adding, “Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: F*** around and find out. We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries, and we have the state prisons.”

This strong language underscores the commitment of local law enforcement to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and protect voters from intimidation or harassment at polling places.

No Tolerance For Election Coercion

Krasner further elaborated on the potential consequences of voter coercion, stating, “If you’re going to try to turn an election into some form of coercion, if you’re going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, you’re going to try to erase votes, you’re going to try any of that nonsense—we’re not playing.” His repeated phrase, “F*** around and find out,” emphasizes the District Attorney’s zero-tolerance stance on any actions that threaten the democratic process.

In a move that highlights his commitment to protecting electoral integrity, Krasner recently filed a lawsuit against tech billionaire Elon Musk and his pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC. The lawsuit pertains to their daily $1 million giveaways aimed at swing state voters, which Krasner argues could be construed as interference in the electoral process.

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections,” he explained in a statement regarding the lawsuit.

