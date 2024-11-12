President-elect Donald Trump has begun appointing individuals to key positions in his upcoming administration, focusing primarily on aides and allies who provided strong support during his 2024 campaign.

The following is a summary of his selections thus far:

Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff

Wiles, 67, served as a senior adviser and acted as the de facto manager for Trump’s 2024 campaign. She has a significant background in Florida politics, having assisted Ron DeSantis in his initial gubernatorial victory. Six years later, she played a critical role in Trump’s primary defeat of DeSantis in 2024.

Trump’s decision to appoint Wiles as his first major hire is expected to be a significant test for the new administration, given her close working relationship with him. Her ability to keep Trump on track reportedly stems from her method of earning his respect rather than critiquing his impulses, which led to a notably disciplined campaign.

Trump picks Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser

Trump selected Mike Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, to serve as his national security adviser, according to a source familiar with the matter. Waltz is expected to face numerous national security challenges, including supporting Ukraine, managing concerns over Russia and North Korea’s alliance, and responding to Middle East crises involving Iran-backed forces, as well as pushing for a ceasefire in Israel’s conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah.

A three-term GOP congressman from Florida, Waltz served in Afghanistan and worked as a policy adviser at the Pentagon under Defense Chiefs Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates. Known for his hawkish stance on China, he previously advocated for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics due to issues involving COVID-19 origins and Uighur treatment.

Tom Homan, picked by Trump as ‘Border Czar’

Trump has designated Tom Homan, 62, to oversee his priority of implementing the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. Homan, who led U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Trump’s first term, was widely anticipated to take on a border-related role. He has expressed support for a humane approach to this large undertaking and reiterated his willingness to “run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen” during a July conference in Washington.

Homan has faced criticism from Democrats for supporting Trump’s “zero tolerance” border policy, which led to the separation of numerous families seeking asylum.

Elise Stefanik, United Nations Ambassador

Elise Stefanik, a New York representative and consistent Trump defender since his first impeachment, is Trump’s pick for U.N. ambassador. Stefanik, who became House Republican Conference chair in 2021 following Liz Cheney’s removal, has continued to play a prominent role in GOP leadership.

Stefanik’s public questioning of university presidents on antisemitism contributed to the resignation of two presidents, further elevating her profile. If confirmed, her U.N. representation will align with Trump’s stated aims to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and support peace amid Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Stephen Miller, Picked as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy by Trump

Stephen Miller, an immigration hardliner and prominent advocate for Trump’s proposed mass deportations during the campaign, will serve as deputy chief of staff for policy. Miller played a key role in Trump’s previous administration, particularly in the decision to separate migrant families.

Following Trump’s 2021 departure, Miller led America First Legal, an organization of former Trump aides focused on challenging the Biden administration, media entities, and universities on issues such as free speech and national security.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Trump has selected former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. While Zeldin lacks direct experience in environmental matters, he has been a strong Trump supporter. In a post on X, Zeldin affirmed plans to restore U.S. energy dominance, boost the auto industry, and position the U.S. as a leader in artificial intelligence, all while ensuring clean air and water access.

Trump criticized the Biden administration’s electric vehicle policies during his campaign and indicated his administration would pursue expanded petroleum exploration. Trump stated that Zeldin’s role will be to promote deregulation that benefits American businesses while upholding high environmental standards.

