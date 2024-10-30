US Election 2024: The Day Trump And Biden Spoke ‘Garbage’

From the Ellipse, the Washington park where Donald Trump spoke before the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Kamala Harris addressed the nation on Tuesday evening, just a week ahead of the election. She emphasized her connection to the concerns of everyday Americans while referring to her opponent as a “petty tyrant.”

From the Ellipse, the Washington park where Donald Trump spoke before the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Kamala Harris addressed the nation on Tuesday evening, just a week ahead of the election. She emphasized her connection to the concerns of everyday Americans while referring to her opponent as a “petty tyrant.”

Speaking to a large in-person audience, Harris encouraged Americans to participate in what she described as the most significant election of their lives, advocating for a “new generation” of leadership. Notably, she is younger than both Trump and Joe Biden, whom she has succeeded on the Democratic ticket.

In contrast, Trump remarked that America resembled a “giant garbage can” and expressed that no one cares for the Puerto Rican community as he does, a demographic that has faced repeated derogatory comments from the Republican campaign.

Biden, meanwhile, sought to clarify his statements after it appeared he had referred to Trump supporters as “garbage” during a town hall meeting with young Latino voters. He clarified that his comment was directed solely at the “hateful rhetoric” of a comedian present at Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden.

Kamala Harris

Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania and a prominent supporter of Harris, stated that he would never refer to Trump supporters in derogatory terms, in contrast to how Biden was interpreted. During an appearance on CNN, Shapiro was shown footage of Biden’s earlier comment and responded by emphasizing his respect for all Americans, regardless of their political choices.

According to sources familiar with her campaign plans, Harris intends to spend election night at Howard University, her alma mater, making her the first graduate of a historically Black university to potentially occupy the Oval Office if elected.

The leader of the United Auto Workers (UAW) made a final appeal to union members, framing the election as a battle between working-class interests and those of billionaires.

Michelle Obama campaigned in Georgia, where her organization, When We All Vote, hosted a rally that drew over 2,000 attendees at an arena in College Park, near Atlanta’s airport. The event featured impassioned calls to vote from a lineup of notable speakers.

Donald Trump

Facing pressure from allies to apologize for the racist remarks made by speakers at his recent rally, Trump took a different stance on Tuesday, declaring it an “honor” to have participated and labeling the gathering a “lovefest,” a term he previously used to describe the events of January 6.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal to exclude Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the presidential ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan. After withdrawing his independent candidacy and endorsing Trump, Kennedy argued that his inclusion on the ballot infringed upon his First Amendment rights by suggesting he still sought the presidency.

In market news, the valuation of Trump’s Truth Social platform surpassed that of Elon Musk’s X following a notable increase in stock prices just before the upcoming election. However, it’s important to note that X’s valuation has reportedly plummeted by as much as 90% since Musk’s acquisition. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) surged by 8.8% on Tuesday, prompting several trading suspensions due to volatility.

JD Vance defended Trump against accusations of fascism, accusing Harris and her supporters of disrespecting World War II veterans during his campaign in a fiercely contested area of Michigan.

In a newly released book, Rudy Giuliani claimed that both his legal troubles and Trump’s stem from persecution by what he described as a “fascist regime” led by Harris and Biden. Notably, he omitted mention of a $150 million defamation judgment against him awarded to two Georgia election workers. The book also reiterated false claims of electoral fraud that have led to the loss of his law licenses in New York and Washington, D.C.

Read More: Harris Vs Trump: Why We May Not Know The Winner On Nov 5