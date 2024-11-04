Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
US Election: Trump Delivers Remarks At His Final North Carolina Rally

Former President Donald Trump is delivering a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, as he makes a last effort to secure support in this crucial battleground state, which was pivotal to his campaign in 2020.

This marks Trump’s third consecutive day of campaigning in North Carolina as he seeks to mobilize voters on the eve of the election. Before Trump took the stage, Alina Habba and Donald Trump Jr. spoke to the crowd.

Meanwhile, Susie Wiles, Eric Trump, and Michael Whatley stood by during Trump’s speech, though it remains uncertain if they will also address the audience.

JD Vance addressing supporters at La Crosse

According to the Trump campaign, Marco Rubio and Sarah Huckabee Sanders were anticipated to speak before Trump, but they did not end up giving remarks.

Elsewhere, Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance is addressing supporters at a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin, another key battleground with 10 electoral college votes in play. Wisconsin is part of the so-called “blue wall” along with Pennsylvania and Michigan, states that have historically leaned Democratic but have shifted in recent years as Trump has garnered support among White voters without college degrees.

Final rally in North Carolina for Trump

Throughout the 2024 election cycle, both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have made multiple visits to Wisconsin in an attempt to win over voters. In four of the last six presidential elections, Wisconsin’s outcomes have been decided by less than one percentage point.

At his final rally in North Carolina, Trump called on his supporters to turn out in large numbers and secure a victory. He expressed confidence, noting that his lead could hold if everyone showed up to vote.

Starting his rally, Trump referenced polls indicating his lead and emphasized the importance of mobilizing voters before the election. He urged North Carolinians to make sure they “get out and vote.”

North Carolina poll shows Harris at 48% and Trump at 47%

Recently, CNN reported that a North Carolina poll showed Harris at 48% and Trump at 47% among likely voters, with the results falling within the margin of error, highlighting the close race in the state.

Before Trump’s appearance, Donald Trump Jr. encouraged early voters among his father’s supporters to spend the day persuading their friends and family to vote and “take back the country.”

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, JD Vance encouraged voters to make a final push on Election Day, marking his last appearance in the state before polls close. Vance pledged to return as vice president, expressing optimism about their chances, and emphasized that since early voting had ended, the upcoming day was their “last chance.” He rallied the crowd, encouraging them to vote for change, prosperity, and Donald Trump.

Read More: US Election: Law Enforcement On Alert For Election Day Amind Ongoing Threats

