Tuesday, November 5, 2024
US Election: Law Enforcement On Alert For Election Day Amind Ongoing Threats

US Election: Law Enforcement On Alert For Election Day Amind Ongoing Threats

Election workers across the United States are facing an escalation in threats, leading law enforcement agencies to commit substantial resources to maintain public safety during this election period, according to a new threat assessment.

Election Day threats

The assessment, released on Monday by the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, outlines the range of potential threats, which include physical violence and foreign disinformation campaigns.  Personnel, government officials, campaign offices, as well as sites and technologies associated with voting, are all identified as potential targets.

According to the document, individuals may employ a variety of tactics such as physical violence, threats, suspicious packages, swatting, arson, property destruction, harassment, cyberattacks, and misinformation efforts. The FBI has already documented over 2,000 threats to  workers, launching at least 100 investigations into these acts as of April. The assessment, referencing a September report from the U.S. Department of Justice, notes that over 20 people have been charged so far.

Threats against US election officials

In recent weeks, several individuals across different states have faced charges for making threats against election officials. Teak Brockbank, 45, from Colorado, pleaded guilty to sending interstate threats after posting a series of online threats directed at election officials in Colorado and Arizona, a Colorado judge, and federal agents. Meanwhile, Richard Glenn Kantwill, 61, from Tampa, has been accused of making threats against an election official, and John Pollard, 62, from Philadelphia, allegedly threatened to kill a state party representative who was recruiting poll watchers online.

The assessment also reports a rise in online threats and hostile rhetoric targeting election officials. Last month, NYPD Intelligence Bureau identified users on multiple platforms accusing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of attempting to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections, with some even calling for his execution.

Ensuring integrity

On an extremist messaging channel, one user urged for the formation of a “national militia for the defense of the Republic” to ensure “integrity.” Additionally, in September, suspicious packages containing powder were sent to secretaries of state and offices in at least 15 states.

Benjamin Hovland, chairman of the bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, emphasized that while each state manages its elections in a unique way, officials consistently uphold professionalism, follow state laws, and ensure a transparent process.

Advertisement

