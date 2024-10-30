Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
US Elections: Harris Takes the Lead With Media Endorsements Over Trump

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, endorsements for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are pouring in. Despite Harris holding an edge in support from various media outlets, several prominent publications have chosen not to endorse any candidate in the upcoming race.

US Elections: Harris Takes the Lead With Media Endorsements Over Trump

With the U.S. presidential election just days away, endorsements for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are pouring in. Despite Harris holding an edge in support from various media outlets, several prominent publications have chosen not to endorse any candidate in the upcoming race.

Overview of Endorsements

In a striking contrast to the previous elections, fewer media houses have endorsed candidates this year. Harris has amassed a substantial number of endorsements from various media publications, while Trump has also garnered support, albeit from different outlets.

Kamala Harris’s Supporters

Kamala Harris has received endorsements from a range of respected media outlets, including:

– The New York Times

– The Guardian

– Vogue

– Rolling Stone

– The Atlantic

– Scientific American

– Los Angeles Magazine

– The Philadelphia Inquirer

– The Boston Globe

– San Antonio Express-News

– The Seattle Times

– The Oregonian

– The Daily Herald

– Wisconsin State Journal

– Newsday

– The News & Observer

– El Nuevo Dia

– Harvest Magazine

– Kazoo

– The Source

– The Nation

– The Observer

– The Verge

– The Grio

– The Star-Ledger

– The Plain Dealer

– Las Vegas Sun

– Honolulu Star-Advertiser

– The Philadelphia Tribune

– The Press Democrat

– Houston Chronicle

– Connecticut Post

– Greenwich Time

– The Middletown Press

– The Hour

– Stamford Advocate

– The News-Times

– The Register Citizen

– New Haven Register

Donald Trump’s Supporters

Donald Trump has also received a number of endorsements from various outlets, including:

– Maxim

– The New York Post

– Las Vegas Review-Journal

– The Washington Times

– St. Joseph News-Press

– Republican-American

– Tulsa Beacon

– The Jewish Press

– New Boston Post

– The Santa Clarita Valley Signal

– The New York Sun

– New Boston Post

Publications Choosing Not to Endorse

Several prominent publications have opted to remain neutral this election cycle, including:

– The Washington Post

– Minnesota Star Tribune

– Omaha World-Herald

– The Denver Post

– Kingsport Times-News

– Los Angeles Times

– Tampa Bay Times

– USA Today

– The Jerusalem Post

– Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Shift in Media Dynamics

Although Harris holds a notable edge over Trump with 55 endorsements, this total is significantly lower than in previous elections. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received over 240 endorsements, while Trump had just 20. Similarly, in 2020, Biden was backed by 120 newspapers compared to Trump’s 14.

Trump’s Social Media Boost

Additionally, Trump’s campaign has gained traction from social media endorsements, particularly from Elon Musk. Pennsylvania state Senator John Fetterman highlighted the significance of Musk’s endorsement, stating:

“And now [Elon] Musk is joining him. I mean, to a lot of people, that’s Tony Stark. That’s the world’s richest guy. And he’s obviously, and undeniably, a brilliant guy, and he’s saying, Hey, that’s my guy for president. That’s going to really matter,” Fetterman told The New York Times.

Summary of the Endorsement Landscape

As the election draws closer, the contrasting endorsements illustrate the shifting dynamics of media influence and voter sentiment. Harris’s substantial backing may play a crucial role in swaying undecided voters, while Trump’s endorsements reflect strong support within specific demographics.

donald trump Kamala Harris Media Endorsements US Elections
