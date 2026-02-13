Shocking Video Alert: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps From 4th Floor Of East Delhi Hotel After Fight With Male Companion; Incident Caught On Camera

A disturbing incident unfolded in East Delhi on Friday when a 20-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the fourth-floor window of a hotel room following a quarrel with the man she had checked in with.

The incident, which took place in the Farsh Bazar area, was caught on camera and has since triggered a police investigation.

Hotel Santosh Residency horror

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 pm at a hotel located on 60 Feet Road in the Farsh Bazar locality. The woman had reportedly checked into the hotel with a 22-year-old man.

Following an argument between the two inside the room, she allegedly jumped out of the window from the fourth floor.

Watch here:

Trigger warning – Disturbing Visual A girl who was staying with her friend in a hotel in Delhi attempted to take her life by jumping from the fourth floor.

pic.twitter.com/pn32Z1pa85 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 13, 2026







Locals present nearby rushed to the spot after witnessing the fall and immediately arranged to shift her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Incident Took Place At Hotel Santosh Residency

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at Hotel Santosh Residency in Vishwas Nagar. Visuals from the location were also shared by ANI, showing the exterior of the hotel building from where the woman jumped.

What Police Said about Viral incident

Police officials from Farsh Bazar station stated:

“At around 1:00 pm, we received a call reporting that a woman had jumped off a hotel window. The incident occurred at Hotel Santosh Residency on 60 Feet Road. Following a quarrel, the woman allegedly jumped from the fourth floor in anger. She was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently under treatment. Further investigation is underway to determine appropriate action.”

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and questioning the man who accompanied her to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the incident.

Hotel Santosh Residency horror: Woman Undergoing Treatment, Probe Continues

The woman remains admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police have not yet disclosed further details about her condition. Officials said statements will be recorded once her health stabilises.

Separate Incident: Foreign National Injures Himself Outside White Glow Hotel

In a separate incident in Central Delhi’s Paharganj area, a Turkmenistan national identified as Jeyhun allegedly injured himself outside White Glow Hotel after being denied a room due to lack of money.

According to police, the man had previously stayed at the hotel between January 20 and February 10. On February 11, he returned in an inebriated state and demanded accommodation.

When hotel staff refused, citing no room availability, he allegedly used a knife in his possession to inflict injuries on his throat. He was later provided medical assistance.

Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of the incident.

Delhi Police are investigating both incidents separately. Officials said appropriate legal action will be taken based on findings from CCTV footage, witness statements, and medical reports.

ALSO READ: Dissent To Reconciliation: Days After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Gets Key Role In Congress Ahead of Kerala Election Campaign