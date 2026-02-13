Dissent To Reconciliation: Days After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Gets Key Role In Congress Ahead of Kerala Election Campaign

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been entrusted with a key role to lead the party to victory in Kerala in the upcoming assembly elections. He has been appointed co-chairman of the Congress campaign committee. Ramesh Chennithala has been appointed as the chairman of the party’s campaign committee.

This move is being seen crucial considering his popularity among the urban and young voters in the state.

In a press release Congress stated that the party President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Campaign Committee and the Manifesto Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections, as follows, with immediate effect.

Shafi Parambil has been appointed as the Convenor, Hibi Eden, Roji M John, C.R. Mahesh, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Ramya Haridas, M. Liju and Deepthi Mary Varghese have been appointed as the members.

Tharoor’s appointment assumes significance as it comes days after he met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for redressal of his grievances.

Shashi Tharoor is expected to play a key role in the party’s campaigning for the Kerala polls.

Following months of uneasiness with the party this step is being viewed as reconciliation with the party ahead of Kerala Assemble polls.

He had been at loggerheads with the party, making remarks that were perceived as diverging from the party’s line, including repeated praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier Shashi Tharoor slammed the Union Budget as a “squandered opportunity”, alleging that it ignores unemployment, rising living costs, and inequality and offers little to address the real struggles and aspirations of the common man.

Initiating the debate in Lok Sabha on the Union Budget 2026-27, Tharoor also slammed the Interim Trade Agreement with the United States, stating that “it appears far less like a free trade agreement and far more like a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity”.

