Is Actor Vijay A Big Factor In Tamil Nadu Polls: TVK Chief Takes On DMK As Poll Pundits Say, “Stalin Should Be Scared”

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin over the announcement of a Rs 2,000 "summer special package" along with the advance credit under Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, alleging the decision was prompted by rising support for his party among women, which he claimed has created fear among the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

TVK Chief Vijay and CM MK Stalin
TVK Chief Vijay and CM MK Stalin

Last updated: February 13, 2026 14:46:55 IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin over the announcement of a Rs 2,000 “summer special package” along with the advance credit under Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme, alleging the decision was prompted by rising support for his party among women, which he claimed has created fear among the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Is Actor Vijay A Big Factor In Tamil Nadu Polls

Addressing a campaign in Salem in the wake of the infamous Karur Stampede last year which left atleast 41 people dead, Vijay launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin and alleged that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of abusing power and mired in corruption. He urged voters to “blow the whistle”.

In a post on X, TVK chief Vijay asked why the grant, usually credited on the 15th of every month, was announced and deposited on the 13th, and why a “summer special package” was introduced suddenly.

“How was it suddenly announced that the new summer special package is Rs 2000? Is summer coming only this year or what? The women’s rights amount, which is usually credited on the 15th of every month, why is it being credited and announced specifically today, on the 13th?” he asked.

Vijay further alleged that the real reason behind the announcement was the growing public response to his party, particularly among women. Referring to the party’s whistle symbol, Vijay claimed that the “wave of applause” and support from women had created fear within the ruling DMK.

“The real reason for all this is not just street-to-street, but the whistle sounds echoing from house to house. In particular, it’s solely the fear triggered by witnessing the massive wave of applause by women for the whistle symbol. Even now, take a look. One thing is becoming firmly and clearly certain. We alone are the people’s power that instils fear in them–the greatest victory. Is that all? We are also the powerful political force that will make them do good out of compulsion. Is that all?” he asked.

He added that TVK has emerged as the principal rival to the DMK and described his party as the “people’s power” capable of compelling the government to act.

“Through this announcement, Tamil Nadu’s current Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin, has confirmed that it is TVK that the DMK considers its rival and the only people’s power that will defeat it. Therefore, dear mothers, sisters, and younger sisters, please happily accept this rights amount, which was secured thanks to the impact of your son, your brother, your younger brother Vijay’s political entry,” he wrote.

“Once our regime blossoms, unlike these people who act out of self-interest for political gain, we will do only good for our people in every way and through every means, with genuine care. That’s a promise. My heartfelt thanks to the women of Tamil Nadu, who blow the whistle to such an extent that it instils terror of electoral defeat in the DMK government,” Vijay added.

Should Stalin be scared of TVK’s rise

His remarks come after MK Stalin announced earlier in the day that ₹3,000 was credited in advance for February, March, and April under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme, along with an additional ₹2,000 as a summer special package — taking the total to ₹5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries this month.

He also alleged that “some” were trying to block the grant, citing elections, but said his government acted in advance to ensure there was no interruption. Stalin further promised that if voted back to power, the monthly assistance would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 under “Dravidian Model 2.0”.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 2:44 PM IST
