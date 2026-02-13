LIVE TV
Tej Pratap's Secret Child? Anushka Yadav's Brother Confirms Baby's Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father's Name

Tej Pratap’s Secret Child? Anushka Yadav’s Brother Confirms Baby’s Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father’s Name

Former Bihar minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav has disproved social media posts which claimed that he has been “blessed with a daughter”, Anushka Yadav. Anushka Yadav's brother Aakash confirmed that Anushka Yadav had given birth to a baby girl.

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 13, 2026 13:48:15 IST

Tej Pratap’s Secret Child? Anushka Yadav’s Brother Confirms Baby’s Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father’s Name

Former Bihar minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav has disproved social media posts which claimed that he has been “blessed with a daughter”, Anushka Yadav. Anushka Yadav’s brother Aakash confirmed that Anushka Yadav had given birth to a baby girl.

Anushka Yadav’s brother Aakash refused to speak against Tej Pratap Yadav.

Anushka Yadav’s brother Aakash said, “My sister has given birth to a baby girl. Can’t disclose the father’s identity due to threats and legal disputes. The baby girl has been named as Ujjaini. She was born 6 days ago.”

Tej Pratap, the Janshakti Janta Dal president refuted the claims and stated that the conspiracy was hatched against him by former Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Mukesh Raushan and the Jaichands (a metaphor for traitors).

Tej Pratap Yadav asserted that he would go to the courts against the conspiracy.

Tej Pratap Yadav said, “The conspiracy was planned by Mukesh Raushan and Jaichands. I want to refute the claims being made. I also wish to say that it should e found out who is Akash Bhati who had relationship with the girl. Who is Khanna? Mukesh Raushan, Sunil Singh and Shakti Singh are the Jaichands. I am in depression. I will go to the courts.”

Who is Anushka Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, shared a heartfelt post on social media last year, allegedly claiming to have been in a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav. However, he later claimed that his account was hacked.

Anushka Yadav’s brother, Akash Yadav said that that it’s a matter of privacy between two individuals and that they should discuss it themselves. He also cautioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav against being influenced by outsiders, suggesting that this has led to problems within the family.

“…Looking at whatever has happened, all I would like to say is that this is privacy. It is a matter of a man and a woman. It would be better if the two of them spoke about this. My sister’s character assassination was being done by a few people, so I have to respond to them…I would like to tell Lalu Prasad Yadav not to ruin his family by being influenced by some outsider. The outsiders have entered your house and are working to finish your family. The result is before you. The man who was working hard to make his brother the CM, has now been ousted from the party…,” he told ANI.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the party by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for six years and also from the family after he posted a picture informing his ‘long term relationship’ with Anushka.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:48 PM IST
Tej Pratap’s Secret Child? Anushka Yadav’s Brother Confirms Baby’s Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father’s Name

Tej Pratap’s Secret Child? Anushka Yadav’s Brother Confirms Baby’s Birth Amid Huge Buzz, Refuses To Confirm Father’s Name

