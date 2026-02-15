Shocking Jaipur Wedding Theft: Man Steals Bride’s Bag With Rs 4 Lakh In Jewellery, Cash, Viral Video Shows Chaos, Watch

A festive celebration in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur turned into a night of theft when an unknown man stole the bride’s wedding gifts. The Chandan One Marriage Garden hosted the incident when Naven Karol’s family came together to celebrate their special event on February 7.

A suspect who dressed like an invited guest walked onto the stage and stole a bag that contained jewelry and cash worth Rs 4 lakh while the couple took their traditional wedding photographs.

The event videographers recorded all footage, which resulted in police obtaining essential proof for their investigation.

Viral Footage

Widespread public attention focused on the theft after online platforms published CCTV and event recordings that displayed the suspect’s bold behavior.

The man dressed in formal clothing used his precise movements to hide the bride’s bag inside his clothing within a few seconds. The viral footage shows how “wedding crashers” increasingly use Indian wedding festivities, which have their crowded and disorganized elements, as their main method of operation.

Jaipur: Man (circled) posed as worker/guest, stole ₹4 lakh jewellery in front of everyone.

This is exactly why there’s always a senior trusted family member who sticks with the jewellery bag + all loose cash during weddings. Most crucial role! 💍🔒

pic.twitter.com/FhnoIVWr7p — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 14, 2026







The family dedicated their attention to staging rituals at 10:15 PM, which allowed the thief to leave the venue without detection because the theft had not yet been discovered.

Police Probe

Nitin Karol, the groom’s brother, reported the missing bag to police officers at the local police station after he realized the bag was no longer with him.

The police department has used the high-definition footage to follow the suspect’s path from one location to another. The police investigation has successfully identified the suspect because investigators suspect an organized criminal group is responsible for this incident, which occurred during a major public event.

The authorities are executing search operations while they track digital activities to recover assets worth Rs 4 lakh which were stolen, and to capture the criminal who committed the theft.

Also Read: ‘Pampered Kutta & Their Owners’: Unleashed Dog Mauls Domestic Worker In Gurugram Society As Owner Stands By; Netizens Spark Outrage | WATCH Viral Video