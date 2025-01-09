Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
13 Civilians Killed, Several Injured After Russian Missile Attacks Zaporizhzhia

A deadly missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine on Jan 8, claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians and left around 30 others injured, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

13 Civilians Killed, Several Injured After Russian Missile Attacks Zaporizhzhia

A deadly missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine on Jan 8, claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians and left around 30 others injured, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

The attack, which occurred during daylight hours, saw Russian forces firing glide bombs at residential areas in the city. Footage shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel showed the aftermath: civilians lying in the streets surrounded by debris, with emergency responders attending to the wounded and evacuating them.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that Russian missiles hit residential buildings, exacerbating the damage to the already war-torn city. He had warned earlier in the day of a high threat from Russian missiles and glide bombs targeting the region. Following the assault, Fedorov announced Thursday as a day of mourning for the victims.

Zelenskyy expressed outrage over the brutality of the attack, describing aerial bombings on civilian areas as one of the most cruel forms of warfare. “There is nothing more brutal than aerial bombing of a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy’s Call for Stronger Security Guarantees

In the aftermath of the attack, President Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine’s need for stronger security guarantees. He stressed that any peace negotiations or ceasefire would need to ensure Ukraine’s future defense, fearing that such deals could give Russia time to rearm and continue its aggressive actions.

Speaking during a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy pointed to comments made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who had voiced understanding of Russia’s opposition to Ukraine’s NATO aspirations. Zelenskyy insisted that countries seeking to end the conflict should offer serious security assurances to Ukraine, acknowledging that the country is on an “irreversible path” to NATO membership, despite opposition from some nations, including the United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Ukraine Strikes Russian Fuel Depot

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military forces launched a counterattack, striking a critical fuel storage facility deep within Russian territory. The explosion at the depot, located in Russia’s Saratov region, caused a massive fire. The storage site supplied a nearby Russian airbase that is used to launch missile strikes on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials confirmed the attack, and Russian authorities acknowledged the incident, stating that emergency services were deployed to contain the blaze.

The targeted facility was situated approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and is considered vital to Russia’s ongoing military operations in the region.

As the war continues to intensify, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of easing, with both sides engaged in continued military strikes across borders. The situation remains fluid, with Ukraine urging the international community to provide unwavering support for its defense and sovereignty.

