16 Killed in Israel’s Al Ma’asara Raid In Lebanon’s Keserwan District

16 individuals lost their lives during an Israeli military operation in Al Ma’asara, situated in Lebanon's Keserwan district.

In a devastating turn of events, 16 individuals lost their lives during an Israeli military operation in Al Ma’asara, situated in Lebanon’s Keserwan district. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that, in addition to those fatalities, 21 others sustained injuries in the attacks that unfolded the previous day.

In recent weeks, Israel’s military actions have resulted in the deaths of over 2,000 people in Lebanon, displacing approximately 1.2 million residents throughout the country.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, has expressed deep concern over the escalating situation, highlighting a significant displacement crisis emerging in Lebanon due to the ongoing and lethal military operations.

More details awaited.