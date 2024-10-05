Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

2 Dead, 25 Injured As Migrant Van Skids Off Road In Central Croatia

The incident occurred around 1 am near the village of Peklenica, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb.

2 Dead, 25 Injured As Migrant Van Skids Off Road In Central Croatia

An accident in central Croatia early Saturday resulted in the deaths of two people and left 25 others injured when a van packed with migrants skidded off the road and overturned. Several of the injured sustained serious injuries, according to police and medical officials.

The incident occurred around 1 am near the village of Peklenica, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb. According to a police statement, officers noticed a van with German license plates traveling through the area. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated in an apparent attempt to flee. A few kilometers later, the van lost control and crashed into a ditch, hitting a concrete bridge, a house, and a power pole before overturning.

Medical officials reported that nine individuals were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. The injured included migrants from Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Palestine. The specific conditions of those hospitalized remain unknown, but doctors have indicated that the situation is critical for some of the injured.

Recurrent Migrant Accidents

This is not the first time a migrant-related accident has occurred in Croatia. Just a month earlier, another van carrying migrants crashed in eastern Croatia, leaving 14 people injured.

Migrants traveling through Croatia are often forced to rely on human smugglers to cross borders illegally. Many are packed into unsafe vehicles or overloaded boats, increasing the likelihood of accidents. The dangerous conditions of these journeys often result in fatalities or severe injuries, as seen in this latest incident.

Croatia’s Role in Migrant Transit

As a member of the European Union, Croatia has become a significant transit country along the so-called Balkan route. Thousands of migrants attempt to cross through Croatia, hoping to reach more prosperous Western European countries. According to Frontex, the EU’s border control agency, nearly 100,000 Europe-bound migrants used the Balkan route last year, fleeing war, persecution, and economic hardship.

MUST READ: Did Imran Khan’s PTI Invite S. Jaishankar To Address Anti-Government Protests?

Filed under

Croatia european union Latest world news World news

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox