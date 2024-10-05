2 Dead, 25 Injured As Migrant Van Skids Off Road In Central Croatia

The incident occurred around 1 am near the village of Peklenica, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb.

An accident in central Croatia early Saturday resulted in the deaths of two people and left 25 others injured when a van packed with migrants skidded off the road and overturned. Several of the injured sustained serious injuries, according to police and medical officials.

The incident occurred around 1 am near the village of Peklenica, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb. According to a police statement, officers noticed a van with German license plates traveling through the area. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated in an apparent attempt to flee. A few kilometers later, the van lost control and crashed into a ditch, hitting a concrete bridge, a house, and a power pole before overturning.

Medical officials reported that nine individuals were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. The injured included migrants from Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Palestine. The specific conditions of those hospitalized remain unknown, but doctors have indicated that the situation is critical for some of the injured.

Recurrent Migrant Accidents

This is not the first time a migrant-related accident has occurred in Croatia. Just a month earlier, another van carrying migrants crashed in eastern Croatia, leaving 14 people injured.

Migrants traveling through Croatia are often forced to rely on human smugglers to cross borders illegally. Many are packed into unsafe vehicles or overloaded boats, increasing the likelihood of accidents. The dangerous conditions of these journeys often result in fatalities or severe injuries, as seen in this latest incident.

Croatia’s Role in Migrant Transit

As a member of the European Union, Croatia has become a significant transit country along the so-called Balkan route. Thousands of migrants attempt to cross through Croatia, hoping to reach more prosperous Western European countries. According to Frontex, the EU’s border control agency, nearly 100,000 Europe-bound migrants used the Balkan route last year, fleeing war, persecution, and economic hardship.

