22 Dead, 16 Injured in Fatal Bus-Truck Crash on Bolivian Highway

At least 22 people have been killed and 16 others injured in a tragic collision between a bus and a truck on a highway in the Bolivian Andes, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing police sources.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of 14 of the deceased, which include a Chilean national, according to Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The accident occurred on a route connecting Bolivia’s Patacamaya with Tambo Quemado in northern Chile. The bus was traveling towards Chile on this popular route when the collision happened.

Traffic officer Nilo Torrico revealed in a statement to Al Jazeera that the truck had entered the wrong lane while attempting to overtake another vehicle. “This truck made a prohibited maneuver and, as a result, we have this unfortunate accident,” Torrico explained.

Rescue teams are currently working to extract bodies from the wreckage. According to Al Jazeera and government statistics, Bolivia experiences about 1,400 traffic deaths each year, with many accidents attributed to poor driving and mechanical failures.

(With ANI Inputs)

