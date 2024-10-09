Home
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
36 People Killed, 150 Injured: Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

This brings the total number of casualties since the beginning of the events to 2,119 dead and 10,019 wounded.

36 People Killed, 150 Injured: Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 36 people have been killed, and 150 others wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the past 24 hours.
This brings the total number of casualties since the beginning of the events to 2,119 dead and 10,019 wounded.
According to a report by the Lebanese National News Agency, Nasser Yassin, the Minister of Environment in the caretaker government of Lebanon and Coordinator of the Government Emergency Committee, stated in the 13th report on the Israeli assaults on Lebanon and the current situation that 137 airstrikes were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of attacks since the onset of the aggression to 9,400.
He also noted that 990 centres have been opened to accommodate displaced individuals, of which 781 centres have reached their maximum capacity. Additionally, 181,700 displaced persons have been registered in the shelter centres listed in the reports issued by the National Operations Room.

