Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Abundant Life Christian School Shooter: Cops Say Female Teen, 17, Killed Teacher And Student

A 17-year-old female student armed with a handgun opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, killing two and injuring six others before taking her own life. The tragic incident has left the community in shock as authorities work to uncover the motive behind the attack.

Abundant Life Christian School Shooter: Cops Say Female Teen, 17, Killed Teacher And Student

A teenage student opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, leaving two dead and six others injured, according to police and the Associated Press (AP). The incident unfolded at the K-12 school, which enrolls around 400 students.

Shooter Among the Dead

The 17-year-old female shooter, who was armed with a handgun, was found dead at the scene, authorities confirmed. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters, “Someone from the school called 911 to report there was an active shooter.” The shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m. local time, and officers discovered multiple victims upon arrival.

Among the injured were six individuals, including two students with “life-threatening” wounds. Chief Barnes stated that the violence was contained to one area of the school but did not specify whether it was a classroom or hallway.

“The school appeared to be divided into sections by age groups,” Barnes explained. “There’s no evidence anyone was injured who was not in the age group,” implying the victims were likely teenagers and their teachers.

Abundant Life Christian School investigating the motive behind the attack

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack. Barnes noted there were no indications of prior warnings or signs of violence from the shooter.

“We do not know that the shooter had any prior contact with law enforcement,” Barnes said. “Many of you have asked me about the ‘why’ of this. Why did this happen? What was the motivation? I do not know.”

The shooter’s family is cooperating with law enforcement, but further details remain undisclosed.At an earlier press conference, police mistakenly reported five fatalities, including the shooter, but later corrected the death toll. Officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

“Today truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country,” Barnes said. “It is a day that I believe will live in our collective minds for a very, very long time.” He also emphasized the long-term emotional scars left on the community.

“We know this was the middle of a school day, and there will be other injuries that we’ll have to face for a very, very long time,” he added. “We’re going to do everything we can as a community to heal those injuries as well.”

Abundant Life Christian School official statements

Abundant Life Christian School addressed the tragedy on its Facebook page, writing, “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, with White House officials in communication with local authorities. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement saying, “We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

This shooting occurred just two days after the 12th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. It also follows the March 2023 shooting at a Nashville-area Christian school, where six people lost their lives.

Also Read: Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School

Filed under

abundant life christian school Madison Police school shooting

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Embarrasses Reporter On Iran Preemptive Strike: ‘Is that a serious question?’

Trump Embarrasses Reporter On Iran Preemptive Strike: ‘Is that a serious question?’

NSA Ajit Doval To Visit China: Agenda Explained

NSA Ajit Doval To Visit China: Agenda Explained

CNN Accused Of Fabricating Syria Prisoner Story, Network Responds

CNN Accused Of Fabricating Syria Prisoner Story, Network Responds

How Will One Nation, One Election Reshape Indian Democracy? What Are Its Challenges And What Changes Can We Expect? | NewsX Exclusive

How Will One Nation, One Election Reshape Indian Democracy? What Are Its Challenges And What...

Why Has TikTok Asked The Supreme Court For An Emergency Order To Block US Ban?

Why Has TikTok Asked The Supreme Court For An Emergency Order To Block US Ban?

Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge: You Have Forgotten Some Of The Lessons…’

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Shatrughan Sinha For Lack of Her Ramayana Knowledge:

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

A Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain: Sonal Mansingh Remembers The Maestro – NewsX EXCLUSIVE

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy Explained

Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox