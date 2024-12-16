Abundant Life Christian School Shooter: Cops Say Female Teen, 17, Killed Teacher And Student

A 17-year-old female student armed with a handgun opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, killing two and injuring six others before taking her own life. The tragic incident has left the community in shock as authorities work to uncover the motive behind the attack.

A teenage student opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, leaving two dead and six others injured, according to police and the Associated Press (AP). The incident unfolded at the K-12 school, which enrolls around 400 students.

Shooter Among the Dead

The 17-year-old female shooter, who was armed with a handgun, was found dead at the scene, authorities confirmed. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters, “Someone from the school called 911 to report there was an active shooter.” The shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m. local time, and officers discovered multiple victims upon arrival.

Among the injured were six individuals, including two students with “life-threatening” wounds. Chief Barnes stated that the violence was contained to one area of the school but did not specify whether it was a classroom or hallway.

“The school appeared to be divided into sections by age groups,” Barnes explained. “There’s no evidence anyone was injured who was not in the age group,” implying the victims were likely teenagers and their teachers.

Abundant Life Christian School investigating the motive behind the attack

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack. Barnes noted there were no indications of prior warnings or signs of violence from the shooter.

“We do not know that the shooter had any prior contact with law enforcement,” Barnes said. “Many of you have asked me about the ‘why’ of this. Why did this happen? What was the motivation? I do not know.”

The shooter’s family is cooperating with law enforcement, but further details remain undisclosed.At an earlier press conference, police mistakenly reported five fatalities, including the shooter, but later corrected the death toll. Officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

“Today truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country,” Barnes said. “It is a day that I believe will live in our collective minds for a very, very long time.” He also emphasized the long-term emotional scars left on the community.

“We know this was the middle of a school day, and there will be other injuries that we’ll have to face for a very, very long time,” he added. “We’re going to do everything we can as a community to heal those injuries as well.”

Abundant Life Christian School official statements

Abundant Life Christian School addressed the tragedy on its Facebook page, writing, “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, with White House officials in communication with local authorities. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement saying, “We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

This shooting occurred just two days after the 12th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. It also follows the March 2023 shooting at a Nashville-area Christian school, where six people lost their lives.

Also Read: Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School