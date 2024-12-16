Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School

A school shooting at Madison Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin on Monday morning left five people dead, including the juvenile shooter, and several others injured. Authorities are working to reunite students with their families as the community grapples with this tragic event.

Casualties and Injuries

Authorities reported that four victims were killed in the shooting, with the shooter also found deceased inside the school. At least seven individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooter was a student at the school. Notably, police clarified that officers on the scene did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

Efforts are currently underway to reunite students with their families. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims.

Madison Abundant Life Christian School, according to its website, serves approximately 200 families on its 28-acre campus, offering education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This tragic event marks another somber moment for the community and underscores the urgent need for safety measures in schools.

The school was scheduled to close for Christmas vacation at the end of this week.

