Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Wisconsin Shooting: At Least 5 Dead Including Suspect At Abundant Life Christian School

A devastating school shooting occurred at Madison Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin on Monday morning, resulting in five fatalities, including the juvenile shooter. Police confirmed they responded to the tragic incident at 10:57 a.m.

Casualties and Injuries

Authorities reported that four victims were killed in the shooting, with the shooter also found deceased inside the school. At least seven individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the shooter was a student at the school. Notably, police clarified that officers on the scene did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

Wisconsin shooting victims

Efforts are currently underway to reunite students with their families. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims.

Madison Abundant Life Christian School, according to its website, serves approximately 200 families on its 28-acre campus, offering education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This tragic event marks another somber moment for the community and underscores the urgent need for safety measures in schools.

Abundant Life Christian School

Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 institution, serves around 390 students, according to its website.

Situated on a 28-acre campus, the school highlights its “smaller class sizes” designed to accommodate students from approximately 200 families across the Dane County area.

The school was scheduled to close for Christmas vacation at the end of this week.

This is a developing story.

