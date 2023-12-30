Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024: Addressing a regional crisis and fostering long-term resilience

In response to the escalating food crisis in the Asia-Pacific region, the Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 is set to convene from April 8 to 12, 2024, at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Headquarters in Manila, Philippines.This hybrid event aims to bring together stakeholders from diverse sectors to strategize and implement actions to mitigate the immediate challenges posed by the worsening food crisis and enhance long-term food security.

The forum’s primary objective is to provide a platform for stakeholders to collectively address the regional food crisis.Key focuses include building a shared understanding among policymakers of the long-term challenges and opportunities for food systems transformation in Asia and the Pacific.The forum will also explore short-term cooperative approaches to responding to rising food prices.

Another crucial aspect of the forum is to assess the progress and performance of ADB’s commitment to providing at least USD14 billion of its own resources to support food security over 2022-2025.The evaluation aims to ensure effective utilization of resources and align with the evolving needs of the region.Furthermore, the forum will outline ADB’s future programs on food security in collaboration with diverse stakeholders.

Priorities will focus on agri-food systems transformation, aligning with ADB’s four key shifts under the new operating model: climate, private sector, solutions, and One ADB.

Strengthening partnerships and knowledge-sharing initiatives among development partners is another critical aspect of the forum.Participants include ADB’s developing member countries’ government representatives, private sector organizations, civil society organizations, development partners, academia, think tanks, and centres of excellence.

The forum is designed to be inclusive, allowing for broad participation and collaboration. While participation is free, those interested in attending onsite in Manila must cover their own travel, accommodation, and related expenses.The Asia and the Pacific Food Security Forum 2024 is poised to be a crucial gathering to address immediate challenges and lay the foundation for a resilient and sustainable future for the region’s food systems.The hybrid format ensures broad participation, combining both in-person and virtual engagement, reflecting the current realities of global events.