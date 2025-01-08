Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Austria Appoints Alexander Schallenberg as Caretaker Chancellor

Austria is set for a leadership transition as Alexander Schallenberg, the country’s foreign minister, prepares to assume the role of caretaker chancellor.

Austria Appoints Alexander Schallenberg as Caretaker Chancellor

Austria is set for a leadership transition as Alexander Schallenberg, the country’s foreign minister, prepares to assume the role of caretaker chancellor. The announcement came on Wednesday from President Alexander Van der Bellen’s office following the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This change occurs against the backdrop of collapsed coalition talks and heightened political uncertainty.

Austria’s Leadership Change Amidst Political Deadlock

The leadership transition will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT), marking Schallenberg’s return to the chancellorship. He previously held the position briefly in 2021. Nehammer’s resignation came after multiple attempts to form a coalition government without the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) fell through.

On Monday, President Van der Bellen tasked the FPÖ, which emerged as the leading party in the September parliamentary elections with about 29% of the vote, to initiate coalition talks. However, efforts to create a government excluding the FPÖ first with three-party and then two-party negotiations proved unsuccessful, leaving the conservative-led government in a caretaker role.

FPÖ Extends Invitation for Coalition Talks

Herbert Kickl, leader of the FPÖ, confirmed that he had formally invited Christian Stocker, the interim leader of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), to begin coalition discussions. Stocker is scheduled to address the media regarding the coalition proposal at 2 p.m.

Austria Faces Challenges in Forming a Government

Austria’s political landscape has been fraught with challenges since the parliamentary elections. The FPÖ’s strong performance has made it a pivotal player in coalition talks, but its far-right stance has complicated efforts to form partnerships with other parties. The collapse of negotiations highlights the difficulty of assembling a government that aligns with broader centrist or progressive values while accommodating the electoral mandate.

Schallenberg’s Role as Caretaker Chancellor in Austria

As caretaker chancellor, Schallenberg will lead Austria through this interim period while efforts to establish a new government continue. His previous experience as chancellor, albeit brief, and his current position as foreign minister provide him with the expertise to navigate the country through this uncertain phase.

Filed under

Alexander Schallenberg austria

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee Nagar

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee...

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

Entertainment

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox