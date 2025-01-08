Austria Appoints Alexander Schallenberg as Caretaker Chancellor

Austria is set for a leadership transition as Alexander Schallenberg, the country’s foreign minister, prepares to assume the role of caretaker chancellor.

Austria is set for a leadership transition as Alexander Schallenberg, the country’s foreign minister, prepares to assume the role of caretaker chancellor. The announcement came on Wednesday from President Alexander Van der Bellen’s office following the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This change occurs against the backdrop of collapsed coalition talks and heightened political uncertainty.

Austria’s Leadership Change Amidst Political Deadlock

The leadership transition will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT), marking Schallenberg’s return to the chancellorship. He previously held the position briefly in 2021. Nehammer’s resignation came after multiple attempts to form a coalition government without the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) fell through.

On Monday, President Van der Bellen tasked the FPÖ, which emerged as the leading party in the September parliamentary elections with about 29% of the vote, to initiate coalition talks. However, efforts to create a government excluding the FPÖ first with three-party and then two-party negotiations proved unsuccessful, leaving the conservative-led government in a caretaker role.

FPÖ Extends Invitation for Coalition Talks

Herbert Kickl, leader of the FPÖ, confirmed that he had formally invited Christian Stocker, the interim leader of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), to begin coalition discussions. Stocker is scheduled to address the media regarding the coalition proposal at 2 p.m.

Austria Faces Challenges in Forming a Government

Austria’s political landscape has been fraught with challenges since the parliamentary elections. The FPÖ’s strong performance has made it a pivotal player in coalition talks, but its far-right stance has complicated efforts to form partnerships with other parties. The collapse of negotiations highlights the difficulty of assembling a government that aligns with broader centrist or progressive values while accommodating the electoral mandate.

Schallenberg’s Role as Caretaker Chancellor in Austria

As caretaker chancellor, Schallenberg will lead Austria through this interim period while efforts to establish a new government continue. His previous experience as chancellor, albeit brief, and his current position as foreign minister provide him with the expertise to navigate the country through this uncertain phase.