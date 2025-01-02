Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

FBI investigates explosion outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas. One person killed, several injured. Terrorism links being explored.

A tragic explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning has left one person dead and several others injured. The blast, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., involved the vehicle pulling up to the hotel’s entrance before a series of large explosions. Authorities later found firework mortars and gasoline canisters in the truck’s bed, though the exact cause of ignition remains unclear.

The man who died in the explosion was identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, a 37-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant stationed in Germany. Livelsberger was on leave in Colorado when he rented the Cybertruck through the Turo car-sharing app. Federal authorities are working to confirm his identity through dental records and DNA testing.

The attack is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, though no definitive links to ISIS have been confirmed. The incident follows a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, where a truck also rammed into a crowd, killing at least 14 people. Despite similarities between the two attacks, including the use of rented trucks and the involvement of military servicemen, the FBI has found no direct connections between the events.

Las Vegas officials evacuated the Trump hotel, and additional law enforcement measures have been enacted across the city. As the investigation continues, the FBI reassures the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

