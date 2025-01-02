Home
Man Who Rented Exploding Tesla Cybertruck At Trump Hotel Is Active-Duty Green Beret – Officials

The victim of the deadly Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel was U.S. Army Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger, a decorated veteran.

The explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day has been linked to the tragic death of Matthew Livelsberger, a highly decorated U.S. Army Green Beret. Livelsberger, who had served in the Army since 2006, was a veteran of two deployments to Afghanistan and had received several honors for his bravery, including two Bronze Stars. He was on approved leave when the explosion occurred, and his death has left many grieving across the military community.

The truck, filled with fireworks and explosive devices, burst into flames just hours after a separate incident in New Orleans, where a truck rammed into a crowd in the French Quarter, killing at least 14 people. While there were initial concerns that the two events might be connected, FBI officials have confirmed that there is no definitive link between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion.

Livelsberger’s death occurred when the truck, which had been rented via the Turo app, exploded near Trump’s hotel. The blast caused injuries to seven people nearby. Although Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, confirmed that the vehicle itself was not responsible for the explosion, authorities are continuing their investigation. Livelsberger’s identity was confirmed by law enforcement officials on Thursday, and his distinguished career as a Green Beret is being honored by his peers.

The FBI is also conducting investigations related to the explosion, with law enforcement activity reported in Colorado Springs, but further details have yet to be released.

