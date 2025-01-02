Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Joe Biden And Donald Trump Deliveres Contrasting Reactions To New Orleans Attack

Biden calls for empathy and investigation; Trump blames open borders and law enforcement priorities in starkly different responses to the New Orleans attack.

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump delivered sharply contrasting responses to the New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, which left 16 dead.

In an address from the White House, Biden urged caution and empathy, highlighting the FBI’s ongoing investigation. He confirmed that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the New Orleans attacker, was a U.S.-born Army veteran likely inspired by ISIS, as evidenced by videos he posted online hours before the attack. Biden emphasized the importance of allowing law enforcement to complete their work, noting, “The investigation is fluid. No one should jump to conclusions.”

Biden also addressed the possible connection between the New Orleans attack and a Tesla explosion at a Trump hotel in Las Vegas but reported no definitive links. His tone reflected a measured approach, underscoring solidarity with victims and the need for thorough investigation.

In contrast, Trump took to social media with a fiery critique of current leadership. Calling the U.S. a “disaster” and a “laughing stock,” he blamed the attacks on “open borders” and the alleged negligence of law enforcement agencies. Despite the FBI confirming Jabbar was U.S.-born, Trump reiterated calls for stricter immigration controls and accused the FBI and DOJ of prioritizing investigations into him over national security.

Trump also demanded CIA involvement, despite its foreign intelligence focus, illustrating his dissatisfaction with existing domestic agencies.

The polarizing reactions highlight differing leadership styles: Biden’s focus on unity and patience versus Trump’s confrontational rhetoric and immediate calls for systemic overhaul.

ALSO READ: New Orleans Tragedy: FBI Confirms Suspect Jabbar Acted Alone In The Attack

Filed under

biden New Orleans Attack Trump

